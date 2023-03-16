Bad news for the Mexican National Team.

Soccer player Alejandro Zendejas has decided to play for the US.

“My future is representing the United States.”

Alejandro Zendejas betrays Mexico. Just three years before the start of the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, the Mexican National Team has received a strong blow from a player from the MX League. On Tuesday, March 14, he made an important announcement.

Club America footballer, Alejandro Zendejas, who has dual Mexican-American nationality, has been playing at a fairly high level that has caught the attention of the Mexican National Team was well as the US.

Alejandro Zendejas betrays the Mexican National Team

It should be remembered that under Gerardo Tata Martino, Zendejas did not have the opportunity to debut in the first team of the Aztec Selection. This is because the midfielder was not liked by the Argentine coach and he was not called up for the 2022 World Cup either.

Now the new coach of the Tri, Diego Cocca shared his first list and the Azulcremas player still didn’t make it. Now the 25-year-old athlete has made a decision which could influence his football career from now until the World Cup.