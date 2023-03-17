Meet the beautiful women’s soccer player Alex Morgan.

She is on the United States Women’s World Cup Team.

The sensational athlete has won many awards.

Alex Morgan will play in the Women’s World Cup this summer. Now that it has been revealed that Brazil will bid to host the women’s soccer World Cup in 2027, the ministry said on Twitter that the country’s bid “is being prepared by government and sports entities,” including the Brazilian Confederation of Soccer.

After this, various internet users have been researching the players who could be competing for the Women’s World Cup. One of them is Alex Morgan who, in addition to being a great player, is one of the most beautiful women in sports at the moment.

Alex Morgan: One of the most gorgeous US National Team players!

Professional soccer player Alexandra Patricia Morgan is one of the most recognized representatives of soccer at the moment. At only 33 years old, she has become one of the 14 players who competed for the top prize in 2022.

The athlete is originally from California and, in addition to having a great talent for dominating the ball, is known for being one of the most beautiful women on the US team. She is active on Instagram where she has almost 10 million followers.