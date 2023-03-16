FIFA announces new format for the 2026 World Cup.

People are surprised by the changes to the World Cup.

Will the United States, Mexico and Canada be affected?

New format for the 2026 World Cup. The 2026 World Cup hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada will have a new format that the fans aren’t happy about. The competition will be longer than before so more teams will have the opportunity to participate.

On Tuesday FIFA unveiled the new format at a meeting of the Council in Kigali, Rwanda. For the second time in history the World Cup will undergo significant changes. Will the host countries be affected?

Among the changes implemented by the FIFA Council is that the participating teams will be divided into twelve groups of four teams. So the number of teams will be increased considerably from 32 to 48.

By preserving the groups of four teams instead of reducing them to three, the soccer governing body conceived a schedule of 104 games that will cover almost weeks in June and July in the United States, Canada and Mexico.