Mexican actor Diego Luna’s father, Alejandro Luna Ledesma dies

Sad news in the entertainment world.

Diego Luna’s father, Alejandro Luna Ledesma has died.

The renowned architect and set designer was 83 years old. Rest in peace. Hours after receiving the Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a television series for his role as Cassian Andor in the Disney+ series Andor, Mexican actor Diego Luna received difficult news. His father, the renowned architect and set designer Alejandro Luna Ledesma, has died at 83. According to Quien, the Association of Theater Critics and Journalists confirmed the news on Twitter: “#ACPT regrets the death of Alejandro Luna Ledesma, Mexican architect, set designer, professor and academic. RIP.” The reactions were swift. Who was Alejandro Luna Ledesma? Quien reports that Diego Luna’s father was born on December 1, 1939 in Mexico City, so he had just turned 83 years old. He created the scenery and lighting, for more than 200 plays and 20 operas in Mexico, the US, Asia and Europe. Alejandro Luna Ledesma studied at the National School of Architecture of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, in addition to taking dramatic art classes at the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of this same institution. Some of his teachers were Justino Fernández, Fernando Wagner, Antonio López Mancera and Enrique Ruelas.

Alejandro Luna Ledesma’s outstanding career As if that were not enough, Alejandro Luna Ledesma distinguished himself as an excellent professor. Since the 1970s, he taught set design classes and workshops in various cities around the world. In the eighties, he was director of the theatrical design course at the Centro Universitario de Teatro of the National Autonomous University of Mexico. He was married to Fiona Alexander, also a set designer and costume designer, and their son is Mexican actor Diego Luna. Unfortunately, Fiona passed away in 1982 in a car accident. The star of films like Rudo y cursi named his daughter Fiona in honor of his mother (Filed as: Alejandro Luna Ledesmadies)

Grieving the death of Diego Luna’s father One of the first to react to this sad news was actor Roberto Sosa, who shared an emotional farewell message: “A paradigmatic figure of the Theater has departed, a teacher of multiple generations of makers of the scene and one of the great revolutionaries of the performing arts in our country: Alejandro Luna Ledesma (1939-2022), an important set designer, lighting designer and professor. RIP. Long life, Master… light to light. My condolences. Diego, María and all those close to his heart and life.” In August, Diego Luna’s father received a well-deserved tribute for the unique staging of Oedipus: Nobody is an Atheist. There, he shared a message with those present: “Thank you for such a nice reception. From here I see everyone, this is undoubtedly a privileged place. Thank you very much for the applause.”

Diego Luna has remained silent so far As previously mentioned, Alejandro Luna Ledesma passed away just hours Diego Luna’s Golden Globe nomination for Andor was announced. “Receiving the news after an intense day of filming for season 2 means a lot. I love being a part of this show and the wonderful collaboration with this team,” he shared on his official Instagram account. Many celebrities, not imagining what would happen soon after, congratulated Diego, including his ex and mother of his children, Camila Sodi, as well as the actors Juan Pablo Medina, Cecilia Suárez, Maribel Guardia and Salvador Zerboni. So far, Alejandro Luna Ledesma’s cause of death has not been revealed.