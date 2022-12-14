‘Despierta America’ makes Natti Natasha cry with this surprise! (VIDEO)

Natti Natasha got a surprise for her birthday!

Raphy Pina gives his wife a luxurious gift from prison.

“We couldn’t hug each other because they won’t let us,” Natti cries. Despierta America makes Natti Natasha cry. Beautiful Dominican singer Natti Natasha was celebrating her 36th birthday this past weekend and she took the opportunity to visit her husband Raphy Pina, who is in jail serving a sentence for illegal possession of weapons. This is a very difficult situation that the Criminal singer has had to face. However, the morning program Despierta América, together with the singer’s husband, prepared a phenomenal surprise for her. And the gift made the singer cry with joy — find out what happened! Despierta America makes Natti Natasha cry Host Jessica Rodríguez appeared live with Natti Natasha to reveal the surprise that they had prepared for her. However, the enormous gift that the Dominican received was actually from her husband Raphy Pina and the cast of Despierta América was in charge of documenting everything. For those who don’t know, Natti Natasha’s husband, who is a successful music producer, is serving a 41 month sentence for possession of illegal weapons, according to Univision. On Sunday, December 11, Natti visisted her husband in prison for two hours with her daughter. They spent some time with each other through a window, the singer revealed to Despierta América. Filed Under: Despierta América makes Natti Natasha cry

This was the huge gift! In the video, you can see how Jessica congratulates Natti and shows her the huge gift that Raphy prepared for her. Natti Natasha arrived in a black SUV with her daughter. The singer also received a phone call from her husband Raphy Pina, who congratulated her and showered her with love: “I love you very much, I love you very much, I still have five minutes left,” her husband told her. Then, Natti proceeded to undo the ribbon so that the gift that her husband had prepared for her was finally revealed. A luxury car came out of the box with a huge bouquet of flowers and a letter filled with words of love from Raphy. Incredible! Filed Under: Despierta América makes Natti Natasha cry

The singer’s reaction surprised everyone As expected, Natti began to cry when she received the call from her husband. Later she was very happy with the gift: “You promise me that you’ll drive me when you’re here,” she told her husband over the phone. She also revealed something to the Despierta América cameras. “Many years ago I told him, ‘I want that car,’ but it’s been a long time,'” she said. “I didn’t imagine this, he always goes out of his way. For me, my gift was to go spend time with him, see him, let the girl see him and that’s it,” said the shocked singer. People’s comments were mostly positive: “Wow, how exciting, they made me cry.” “How nice, it looks like she loves him.” “And how does this man have so many privileges, makes calls, has his own cell phone, is alone in a cell?” “May God allow them to be together soon,” “Super nice detail #Freeraphy.” Filed Under: Despierta América makes Natti Natasha cry

She couldn’t get a hug from her husband As we told you before, Natti Natasha was just coming back spending time with her husband in jail, however the singer revealed that she could not even get a hug from him because it is not allowed. “You can’t give hugs yet because there is plastic in the way, but we could see each other, we could talk for two hours, the girl was there… For me it was super special because I didn’t expect that on my birthday I could go because it’s not so continuous, I was very happy,” revealed the Dominican singer. YOU CAN SEE THE VIDEO HERE. Filed Under: Despierta América makes Natti Natasha cry