Tragedy has struck the music industry in Mexico. Giovanna Lara, former director of Bandamax, was found dead in her apartment under suspicious circumstances.

The death of Giovanna Lara comes as a great loss for the music industry in Mexico, because, according to El Heraldo, she was considered one of the most significant promoters of the regional genre. Her remarkable direction of Bandamax is proof of this.

The news that journalist Giovanna Lara had been found dead inside her apartment in the Álvaro Obregón area was confirmed on social media. It’s been reported that she died from bronchial aspiration.

According to journalist Gil Barrera, agents from the Citizen Security Secretariat (SSC) were the ones who first arrived at the businesswoman’s apartment in Álvaro Obregón, where she was found dead.