Giovanna Lara, former director of Bandamax, is found dead in her apartment
Entertainment personalities mourn the death of Giovanna Lara. Authorities are investigating. It's a great loss for the music industry in Mexico.
Giovanna Lara, former director of Bandamax, was found dead in her apartment under suspicious circumstances.
The death of Giovanna Lara comes as a great loss for the music industry in Mexico, because, according to El Heraldo, she was considered one of the most significant promoters of the regional genre. Her remarkable direction of Bandamax is proof of this.
The news that journalist Giovanna Lara had been found dead inside her apartment in the Álvaro Obregón area was confirmed on social media. It’s been reported that she died from bronchial aspiration.
According to journalist Gil Barrera, agents from the Citizen Security Secretariat (SSC) were the ones who first arrived at the businesswoman’s apartment in Álvaro Obregón, where she was found dead.
Authorities are investigating the death
Subsequently, agents from the Investigative Police and the Special Prosecutor’s Office for the Investigation of an alleged Crime of Femicide also arrived, so that could be one of the lines of inquiry they are following, according to infobae.
However, none of the aforementioned agencies has issued an official statement to explain the circumstances under which the former Bandamax corporate director died.
Mónica Noguera sent Lara a farewell message
Following the news, Mexican television personalities sent their condolences, including the host Mónica Noguera, who wrote an emotional message saying goodbye to her dear friend.
“Giovanna Lara, it’s very difficult to accept the sad news of your passing, dear friend, thank you for the wonderful moments, memories, a Light in the lives of many,” said Noguera. Other celebrities such as La Chicuela, René Franco and Vielka Valenzuela mourned her death.
Illustrious director of Bandamax
Finally, El Heraldo highlights that Giovanna dedicated a large part of her career to directing Bandamax, a private television channel that is broadcast in Mexico and Latin America on pay television through Televisa and Univisión.
The network features newscasts, interviews and music videos, among other programs dedicated to regional Mexican music. It also hosts some great entertainment events such as the Fiesta de la Radio, the Festival Acapulco, the Mexican party, the Bandamax Awards, among others.