Actor Gary Friedkin, who appeared in Blade Runner and played an ewok in Return of the Jedi, has died of complications from Covid at the age of 70. The entertainment world is in mourning.

Reports say the actor died as a result of complications from Covid-19. Cultura Ocio indicated that the family posted an obituary in the Tribune Chronicle and there it was confirmed that he died December 2 in a Youngstown hospice.

“HE WAS A GIANT”

The diminutive actor made a big impact. Being barely four feet tall, he was an active member of the Little People of America and attended several conventions, connecting with people from all over the United States and introducing others to the organization.

His height was the only thing about him that was small, since for those who knew Friedkin, his talent was enormous, and as a person he was incredible. aAccording to a statement from the family: “While Gary may have been short in stature, he was a giant among his family and friends.”