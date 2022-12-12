‘Star Wars’ actor Gary Friedkin dies
Actor Gary Friedkin dies from Covid-19. He appeared in 'Blade Runner' and played an ewok in 'Return of the Jedi'. His last days were spent in hospice.
- Actor Gary Friedkin dies from Covid.
- He appeared in Blade Runner and played an ewok in Return of the Jedi.
- His last days were spent in a Youngstown, Ohio hospice.
Actor Gary Friedkin, who appeared in Blade Runner and played an ewok in Return of the Jedi, has died of complications from Covid at the age of 70. The entertainment world is in mourning.
Reports say the actor died as a result of complications from Covid-19. Cultura Ocio indicated that the family posted an obituary in the Tribune Chronicle and there it was confirmed that he died December 2 in a Youngstown hospice.
“HE WAS A GIANT”
The diminutive actor made a big impact. Being barely four feet tall, he was an active member of the Little People of America and attended several conventions, connecting with people from all over the United States and introducing others to the organization.
His height was the only thing about him that was small, since for those who knew Friedkin, his talent was enormous, and as a person he was incredible. aAccording to a statement from the family: “While Gary may have been short in stature, he was a giant among his family and friends.”
A SUCCESS STORY
According to Cultura Ocio, Friedkin was born in Youngstown, on November 23, 1953, the same place where he died. From there he went to Los Angeles and it was in that city that he made his first appearance on the big screen in 1981 with Under the Rainbow.
But his desire to succeed did not stop there since, just a year later, the actor played the role of Dr. Milton Chamberlain in Young Doctors in Love and Clarence, a cook who was one of the recurring characters in the final leg of the sitcom Happy Days, which ran from 1974 to 1984. Filed Under: Actor Gary Friedkin dies
A BIG IMPACT
There came a time when his career peaked when he was cast as part of motorcycle gang in Blade Runner (1982) and as an ewok in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983), a film that gave him great satisfaction because it was a huge blockbuster.
Friedkin took on other projects such as Snow White (1987), The Lawyer (1997), Chicago Hope (1998) or Shut Up and Shoot (2006), the last job he had was in 2016 in Happy Mother’s Day, a movie Directed by Garry Marshall, creator of the aforementioned Happy Days. Filed Under: Actor Gary Friedkin Dies
GARY FRIEDKIN LEAVES A LEGACY
Gary Friedkin was a great example for many people, so much so that a scholarship was created in his name at Youngstown State University, with special attention to applicants who have a disability or are interested in the performing arts.
But the most outstanding thing for him and his family is that a commemoration of his life has been scheduled for the spring of 2023, in which all his achievements and his great career will be celebrated, with family, friends, acquaintances and college people. Filed Under: Actor Gary Friedkin Dies