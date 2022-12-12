Natanael Cano suffered a motorcycle accident.

The corridos tumbados singer makes a tearful video from his hospital bed.

Social media users react. Natanael Cano breaks down in tears. Natanael Cano is undoubtedly a controversial singer. His fame grew after the young corridos tumbados singer had an argument with the beloved Mexican artist who popular with millions of Hispanics, Pepe Aguilar. The corridos tumbados singer continues to give everyone a lot to talk about. Natanael Cano recently suffered a terrible accident that made him reflect on his life. He broke down in tears recalling the terrifying incident. Natanael Cano had a terrible motorcycle accident On December 2, the singer-songwriter was the victim of a serious motorcycle accident. Nathanael himself shared a series of photos and videos in his Instagram stories from his hospital bed. Natanael Cano, 21, said he was stable and also described how he flew off the motorcycle in the stories which are no longer visible. It should be noted that he was hospitalized at the Clínica del Noroeste in Hermosillo, Sonora. Filed Under: Natanael Cano breaks down crying.

Natanael Cano speaks from his hospital bed Now, days after he suffered the accident, a video is circulating on social media. The singer shared it on his Instagram stories and it was saved by other accounts before it was deleted. Se prendió la banda reposted the Instagram video of Natanael Cano where he appears in a hospital bed. He bursts into tears, feeling powerless of not being able to continue with his musical career. Filed Under: Natanael Cano breaks down crying

Nathanael Cano breaks down after his motorcycle accident “I already thought everything 20 times, the song is over. I’m sad; this did not have to happen,” Natanael Cano says from his hospital bed. His eyes welled with tears and his voice broke. The video was also on TikTok, showing him looking disheveled. Despite recovering well, Natanael Cano felt alone and desperate for not being able to pursue his career 100%. Filed Under: Natanael Cano breaks down crying.

People immediately respond In his first stories, Cano gave good news to his fans, since he says that his health is improving, after practically flying off his motorcycle — but, from one moment to the next, despair took him by surprise and he burst into tears. People immediately reacted. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE. “I don’t know who told you that you had a talent for singing.” “Cheer up and get ahead, life brings lessons and you have to take the good from the bad.” “Mature friend.” “Quick recovery boy.” “It is because of the anesthesia that he is taking out everything he feels.” With information from TV Notas, El Universal and Debate. Filed Under: Natanael Cano breaks down crying.