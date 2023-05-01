Aging in the LGBTQIA+ community: Challenges and opportunities

There are more than 2.7 million LGBT people over the age of 50 in the US.

This community faces unique challenges.

Here are 4 common problems with aging in the LGBT community.

Aging in the LGBT community. Learn about the challenges older LGBTQIA+ adults face in the United States. According SAGE, there are approximately 2.7 million LGBTQIA+ people over the age of 50 in the US. They are more prone to suffering from economic, social and health problems as a result of the lack of acceptance by authorities and their peers.

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community face unique challenges that have the potential to affect their quality of life. Find out what they are and how we can advocate for this group.

Aging in the LGBT community: Isolation

In a survey of LGBTQIA+ adults under 50 in the United States, a good percentage of them stated that they felt “not very happy”. Those over 65 had a more positive response, something experts attribute to a resilience developed from dealing with oppression and discrimination throughout their lives. However, they did report feeling isolated.

Social isolation can have a variety of impacts. For example, LGBTQIA+ adults over the age of 65 are more likely to live alone and avoid accessing services, although one of their biggest concerns is dying alone and enduring physical suffering due to medical abuse.