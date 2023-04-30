1.2 million LGBTQ+ adults in the United States identify as non-binary.

What does it mean to identify as non-binary?

53% of non-binary people report being bullied.

What does non-binary mean? According to a 2021 study, in the United States at least 53% of members of the LGTBQ+ community who identify as non-binary report that they have suffered bullying on more than one occasion.

More than 1.2 million young people and adults in the US identify as non-binary. Most of them are between the ages of 18 and 29. Find out what you need to know to be a more empathetic and supportive ally for this group.

What does non-binary mean?

Although it might seem like a relatively new concept, the non-binary spectrum dates back to 400 BC, when there was talk of a ‘third gender’ to describe those who considered themselves neither male nor female. The term is used to refer to people whose gender identity cannot be exclusively described as male or female.

For some people, this means a gender expression such as male and female, while for others neither of these two describes their identity. In many cultures, the predominant genders are male and female and their roles vary according to social expectations. For non-binary people, their gender identity doesn’t fit into this norm.