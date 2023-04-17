The facts about the events that change gay rights is long

June is LGBT Pride Month, when we celebrate the great strides made by the LGBT movement. This year marks 45 years since the Stonewall riots, widely considered the spark of the gay rights movement, and 10 years since Massachusetts legalized same-sex marriage. Despite the turning tide, Pride Month still matters as gay rights—just one facet of civil rights—continue to be a polarizing issue.

In his 2014 Inaugural Address, President Obama said, “We, the people, declare today that the most evident of truth—that all of us are created equal—is the star that guides us still; just as it guided our forebears through Seneca Falls, and Selma, and Stonewall…” By grouping these protests together, he shows that they were all about the same basic thing—the disparity in rights among people who, by the State’s definition are all equal. Pride Month is recognized by the U.S. government and is marked across the U.S. and around the world by parades, waving rainbow flags, and other celebrations. With that in mind, here are some important facts about LGBT history.

5. In 1967 renowned LGBT-focused magazine The Advocate debuted

The Advocate was first published in LA in 1967 as a result of the riots following the Black Cat Tavern incident.

4. The Gay Liberation Front emerged in 1969

Following the Stonewall riots, the Gay Liberation Front formed in New York City, advocating for sexual liberation of all people.