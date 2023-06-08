The Human Rights Campaign declares a state of emergency for the LGBTQ+ community in the US
The Human Rights Campaign declares a state of emergency for the LGBTQ+ community. They point to new discriminatory laws in the US.
- The Human Rights Campaign declares a state of emergency for the LGBTQ+ community.
- They point to new discriminatory laws.
- The HRC strives to promote tolerance and safety for marginalized groups.
The Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the United States on Tuesday. It published a guide to what it calls discriminatory laws in each state, as well as «know your rights» information.
Sounding the alarm about the current political environment, the nation’s largest organization devoted to the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Americans said warnings about the dangers of traveling to certain places are not enough to help people who live in states considered hostile, according to The Associated Press.
The Human Rights Campaign declares a state of emergency for the LGBTQ+ community in the US
The HRC says it is responding to an unprecedented surge in discriminatory laws passed by state legislatures, with more than 70 anti-LGBTQ laws passed so far this year — more than double the number last year. In a report titled LGBTQ+ Americans Under Attack, the organization says the new laws are the result of coordinated Republican attacks by «well-funded extremist groups».
The LGBTQ+ Americans Fight Back guidebook provides information on how to report civil rights violations and resources to fund relocations and find employment in states deemed «safer».
HRC guidebook aims to help millions of vulnerable people
A chapter titled «Know the Enemy/Opposition» offers tips on contacting groups opposed to anti-LGBTQ+ campaigns and having difficult conversations about hate with friends and family.
The guide aims to help millions of vulnerable people, “whether planning summer trips through regions that are becoming increasingly hostile to LGBTQ+ people, or already living in a state where legislative attacks and political extremism place us a target on the back,» said Kelley Robinson, president of The Human Rights Campaign, in a statement.
Fundamental pillars for a more just and equitable society
The campaign issued its first emergency declaration in its 40-year history at a time that Republican-majority legislatures across the country have approved discriminatory laws based on people’s identity. These laws restrict various aspects of transgender existence, from the use of pronouns and access to bathrooms or medical care.
In today’s America, inclusion and respect for all people, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, have become fundamental pillars for a more just and equitable society. Filed Under:
A crucial step towards a more prosperous society for all
The LGBTQ+ community has fought for decades for equal rights and opportunities, and it is imperative to recognize the importance of including all people in the social fabric and respecting their basic rights.
Diversity in all its forms enriches our society and promotes an environment of tolerance and mutual respect. By ensuring the full inclusion of LGBTQ people and respecting their rights, we are taking a crucial step towards a more prosperous society for all.