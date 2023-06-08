The Human Rights Campaign declares a state of emergency for the LGBTQ+ community.

They point to new discriminatory laws.

The HRC strives to promote tolerance and safety for marginalized groups.

The Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the United States on Tuesday. It published a guide to what it calls discriminatory laws in each state, as well as «know your rights» information.

Sounding the alarm about the current political environment, the nation’s largest organization devoted to the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Americans said warnings about the dangers of traveling to certain places are not enough to help people who live in states considered hostile, according to The Associated Press.

The Human Rights Campaign declares a state of emergency for the LGBTQ+ community in the US

The HRC says it is responding to an unprecedented surge in discriminatory laws passed by state legislatures, with more than 70 anti-LGBTQ laws passed so far this year — more than double the number last year. In a report titled LGBTQ+ Americans Under Attack, the organization says the new laws are the result of coordinated Republican attacks by «well-funded extremist groups».

The LGBTQ+ Americans Fight Back guidebook provides information on how to report civil rights violations and resources to fund relocations and find employment in states deemed «safer».