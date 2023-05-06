5 LGBTQIA+ political figures who have made history in the US.

Learn their brave stories and the challenges they faced.

Celebrate the political and cultural legacy of the LGBTQIA+ community. Meet 5 LGBTQIA+ political figures who have made history! The story of the United States could not be told without including the legacy left by the LGBTQIA+ community who forged a path towards fairness and equality through policy making. These five figures have stood out for their contributions to US politics, being leaders in defending the rights of the LGBT community. Find out who they are and what their legislative contributions have been. 5 LGBTQIA+ political figures: KATHY KOZACHENKO Kathy Kozachenko is known for being the first openly gay person to be elected to public office in the United States. In 1974, she ran for the Ann Arbor, Michigan City Council, winning the election in a landslide. During her time in office, Kozachenko worked for LGBTQIA+ rights and embarked on a relentless fight to defend the rights of all citizens. To this day she is an inspiration in American politics.

Harvey Milk Harvey Milk is possibly one of the most important leaders in the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights in the United States. In 1977, he became the first gay man to hold public office in California, serving as a San Francisco city supervisor. He stood out for his constant fight for equal rights and against discrimination of the LGBTQIA+ community. In 1978, Milk was shot and killed in his office by a colleague.

5 LGBTQIA+ political figures: Tammy Baldwin Tammy Baldwin is an American politician known for being the first openly gay woman elected to the United States Senate in 2012. Baldwin served in the US House of Representatives for over 14 years. In that time, she was an outspoken advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights. Baldwin also worked for equal rights for all citizens, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. During her career, she has advocated for policies to promote health, fight climate change and preserve national security.

PETE BUTTIGIEG Pete Buttigieg is the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. In 2020, he made history by becoming the first openly gay presidential candidate in the United States. As mayor, Buttigieg worked for the economic revitalization of his city and the creation of new infrastructure. During his presidential campaign, Buttigieg focused on issues such as racial justice, health care reform, climate change and the defense of the rights of the LGBTQIA + community. He was appointed Secretary of Transportation by President Joe Biden.

RACHEL LEVINE Dr. Rachel Levine is an American pediatrician and psychiatrist who went down in history for being the first transgender person to hold a position in the federal government. In 2021, she was appointed to be the Assistant Secretary for Health in the Department of Health and Human Services. Dr. Levine has been an active advocate of LGBTQIA+ rights, working to improve access to medical services and prevent physical and mental illnesses that most frequently affect this community. Levine will go down in history for being a benchmark for transgender people, demonstrating in all of her political activities the importance of inclusion and diversity on the US political scene.