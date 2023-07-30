Adamari López is called out for showing more than she intended on Instagram.

People say they can see the whole enchilada.

Adamari's reaction to criticism. Adamari López shows more than she intended. Beautiful Puerto Rican host, Adamari López, is beloved by her fans, but there are also people who look for any reason to criticize her and make her look bad. This time was no exception.

Adamari López shows more than she intended on Instagram It is customary for the former Hoy Día host to make her followers laugh with lighthearted videos where she shares funny messages. However it seems that many people still aren’t used to Adamari López dedicating herself to social media. Recently, the Puerto Rican beauty shared a video where she talks about how she loves to eat and feels «gordísima«. She says she «loves to eat and doesn’t like be on a diet.» In the video she’s wearing a blue top and gold shorts.

People notice a detail about Adamari’s outfit Although the host’s goal was for people to hear her message, viewers noticed that her shorts were unusually form fitting and left hundreds of comments about it. People ignored the message and pointed out that her lady parts were visible through her shorts: “You just have to find the right short.” “Everything is outlined.” “I couldn’t wear shorts where everything is outlined.”

Does criticism hurt her? This is not the first time that the ex Telemundo host has been criticized, since her haters are always on the lookout for things to attack her for. However, Adamari often gets the upper hand. On several occasions she has shared videos where she says that she does not care what people think of her and what she does, as she continues to share content that her fans love.

What is Adamari doing since she left Telemundo? Adamari is currently focused on her family since her departure from Telemundo. «What I enjoy the most, family moments!» Said the host in a post on Instagram where she has 8 million followers. «A little recap of my Saturday!» she said recently. Adamari showed photographs of her incredible weekend with her loved ones. She introduced her little niece and enjoyed time with her brother Adalberto López — as well as uncles, cousins, nephews — showing off her loving family.