Adamari López “appears” on Despierta America after leaving Telemundo.

The showed featured her important celebration.

She was one of the main hosts of Hoy Día. Former Hoy Día host Adamari López was featured in a special segment on the show’s direct competition, Despierta América. A few weeks after her sudden departure from Telemundo, the Puerto Rican beauty shocked everyone. According to El Nuevo Día, special moments from an important event in Adamari López’s life were presented. Before her departure from Telemundo, she was rarely mentioned on Despierta América. Many were hoping Adamari will make an announcement When it became known that the “chaparrita consentida” would “appear” on the program, people began speculating about whether she would join the Despierta America ​​team after her departure from Hoy Día. However, the popular morning show was featuring special moments from her daughter Alaïa’s first communion. The event sparked many reactions and even criticism for the beloved host and actress.

Adamari and Toni Costa together again This was indeed a very special moment for Adamari’s family, which she celebrated with her ex, Toni Costa, and with little Alaïa. Despierta America showed clips from her special day presented by People en Español. The former Hoy Día host shared a fun dance with her ex on Instagram and got more than 270,000 reactions and more than 5,000 comments. Even Chiquis Rivera took the time to comment, “I love it” in the post.

“A unique and special day full of unforgettable moments” Alaïa’s father also took the opportunity to make an emotional statement on his little girl’s special day. “My princess, today you made your first communion, a unique and special day full of unforgettable moments. My eyes filled with tears when I saw you with your light, I cannot describe my feelings when I saw you in the church, you were radiant, I felt proud, full of love and I exploded once again for you…” Toni wrote on Instagram. “I know it was a long day, filled with a lot of responsibility and full of emotions, but as always, you have shown us your essence and your teaching, thank you for being so special, full of love, joy and peace within you. I love you, daughter, and daddy will always be here for you,” added the controversial Spanish dancer.

Toni also sends a message to Adamari Alaïa’s father did not miss the opportunity to also send a tender and emotional message to Adamari. He wrote: “Thank you Adamari López for giving me the greatest gift of my life.” “… For the good work we do with her every day and the result is there, we have the perfect daughter,” concluded the beloved dancer in his message. Despierta America hosts Karla Martínez and Alan Tacher shared this special surprise with their viewers.