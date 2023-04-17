The former La Casa de los Famosos contestant puts his cards on the table.

Juan Rivera confirms negotiations with Telemundo.

Jenni Rivera’s brother reveals all the details. Juan Rivera confirms negotiations with Telemundo: After Adamari López’s surprising departure from Telemundo and Hoy Día, where she was the main host, people were intrigued by the upcoming changes, especially when rumors that Juan Rivera would take her place began swirling. One day after the popular host left the show, Juan Rivera appeared on Telemundo along with the hosts of Hoy Día. Now, Jenni Rivera’s brother has broken his silence about these new changes and confirmed suspicions! Juan Rivera confirms negotiations with Telemundo Former La Casa de los Famosos contestant, singer and music producer Juan Rivera, was a guest on Chisme No Like with hosts Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain. Juan spoke in-depth about upcoming changes in his life. Adamari López was let go from Telemundo and immediately rumors began circulating that Juan Rivera would take her place on Hoy Día. However, the brother of the late Diva de la Banda said that this was not exactly the case because he could never replace Adamari. According to TV Notas Juan Rivera is asking for a big paycheck in order to join Telemundo.

Juan says he could never replace Adamari López On Thursday, Juan Rivera talked to Chisme No Like about his negotiations with Telemundo after Adamari López’s departure. She had been on Hoy Día for more than 10 years. “Indeed, there are things that are being worked on out there. Obviously I can’t give details, but I never replace someone,” Juan revealed. “Adamari is a star, she is a woman with a lot of experience who does a spectacular job and well, I have gone a couple of times, I like it, I am entertained, I would like to do different things and we will see.”

Juan Rivera reveals more about Telemundo In addition, Rosie Rivera’s brother revealed that Telemundo contacted him to see if he would be interested in projects like Hoy Día, “Actually a month ago they asked me if I would be willing to go live in Miami.” “If I spent seven weeks on La Casa de los Famosos away from my family and I saw how it hurt me, I couldn’t go live in Miami to be away from my children. They already have their life here (in Los Angeles). My 15-year-old son, I am not going to take away his friends and the school where it is already imposed, so I told them maybe what it could be is to spend two weeks yes and two weeks no,” Juan Rivera told Javier Ceriani.

“She is a complete professional” Despite the fact that he’s coming in just when Adamari left the program, Juan Rivera stressed that there is no comparison at a professional level with the former host of Hoy Día. “To begin with, there is no comparison, she is a complete professional in this, I do not know much about this, I think I can learn to do it very easily, I think it would be another perspective,” he said. “But no, Adamari with me was always a very pretty woman, when I went to interviews about various things and to talk about La Casa de los Famosos, she always gave me good advice and was very good to me, and with the career and experience, the charisma, the angel that she has is going to do wonderful things in her career.”