Lizbeth Rodríguez becomes the sexiest Barbie in a skimpy bikini

Lizbeth Rodríguez turns on social media with the Barbie trend.

The Mexican influencer wore a skimpy bikini.

She never fails to charm her followers with her sexy posts.

Lizbeth Rodríguez joins the Barbie trend in a skimpy bikini The new Barbie trend has caused a sensation among celebrities, since the premiere of the movie has been a smashing success. Audiences have been wearing Barbie pink to the movie, sparking a social media trend. Several celebrities have shared some photos showing off their Barbie looks and Mexican influencer Lizbeth Rodríguez did not want to be left behind. She shared her own tribute to the iconic doll.

Lizbeth shows off her charms Lizbeth took to Instagram to post a photo in a tiny green and pink bikini for her take on the Barbie trend. The sexy suit barely contains her assets. The YouTuber rose to fame with Badabun’s Exponiendo Infieles show, where she paid couples to let her check their cell phones and read their conversations with other people aloud.

The Badabun host joins the Barbie trend Immediately, Lizbeth’s followers reacted to her bikini photo where she simply wrote: «Hi Barbie!» in the description. Lizbeth Rodríguez also has an OnlyFans account, and her Instagram posts are just a taste of the more adult content she shares on that platform. She has even revealed that she earns approximately $15,000 (just over 300,000 pesos) per month on OnlyFans.

«You have a great body» As usual, the post was flooded with compliments. All of her social media posts raise temperatures because of her daring outfits. «The beautiful and sensual Lizbeth Rodríguez greetings.» «We continue to vote for you to win those awards.» «I love your shoulders when you give that posture kisses woman.» «Surprising Barbie.» «You have a great body.» «Hello my sweetheart, you are super beautiful I send you a kiss.» «Super beautiful beautiful you are a monument, a whole goddess,» were some comments.