The 25th anniversary of the movie Titanic is celebrated.

The film returns to theaters in honor of the anniversary.

Hidden secrets from Titanic. In honor of the 25th anniversary of the movie Titanic, the darkest secrets surrounding James Cameron’s production come to light. The hit 1997 film is being re-released to celebrate a quarter-century since it first came out. The film turned out to be a hit that earned Cameron eleven Oscars in 1998, including Best Picture and Best Director. Even the movie’s theme song performed by Céline Dion, stayed at number one on Billboard for three weeks. The most hidden secrets of the movie Titanic come to light Twenty-five years after it premiered in theaters, the most hidden secrets of the film starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio come to light. Titanic was a resounding success that was the highest grossing film in history, being surpassed just a couple of years ago by Avengers: Endgame. However, it was not always believed that the film would be as successful. According to The Washington Post, there were a couple of details that they thought would doom the film. The budget went way over, the film’s stars were “nobodies”, injuries were rife and the crew was dosed with PCP.

James Cameron went way over budget on Titanic James Cameron went way over budget on this film starring the young Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. With a cap of $100 million, Cameron could not finish the film. Financed by 20th Century Fox and Paramount, Titanic wound up costing $200 million, but that didn’t speed up production. Scheduled to hit theaters in July, the film had to postpone its release until December of that year.

Kate Winslet didn’t enjoy filming We all remember Kate Winslet as Rose, the beautiful wealthy girl who falls for the charms of Jack Dawson, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. However, Winslet did not enjoy filming her scenes in the water. While filming the iconic water scene between Rose and Jack, Winslet claimed to have nearly drowned. She pointed out that the huge coat she wore during the scene was the culprit. It had gotten stuck in a door in the water. She explained that she had to take off his coat to get out of the water, while trying to catch her breath. The director didn’t care and asked her to do it again, Winslet did not complain so as not to be seen as a ‘coward’.

The production team was dosed with PCP After Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio finished filming their scenes, part of the production team and others actors were filming more scenes. However, they never imagined what would happen to them as they waited to have a quiet meal. James Cameron and Bill Paxton, along with other production members had some clam chowder, only they did not know it secretly contained PCP, or angel dust. The effects kicked in first on Cameron who began to feel sick and ran out the door with an extra who went after him. No one on the team knew who was responsible for dosing the soup.