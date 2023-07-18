Lizbeth Rodríguez poses in sexy black lingerie on Instagram (PHOTOS)

Lizbeth Rodríguez does it again.

The YouTuber poses in sexy black lingerie on Instagram.

Lizbeth Rodríguez wears sexy black lingerie Once again, the popular Badabun influencer, Lizbeth Rodríguez showcases her beauty on social media, appearing in a sexy black bodysuit that highlighted her assets. The Mexican beauty has become famous for her racy photos. The YouTuber rose to fame with Badabun’s Exponiendo Infieles show, where she paid couples to check their cell phones and read conversations with other people aloud. That was how Lizbeth became known throughout Mexico.

Lizbeth Rodríguez shares racy photos on Instagram The influencer recently shared some photos on Instagram wearing a skimpy outfit that leaves little to the imagination. Her followers can’t get enough of her racy posts. Lizbeth also shares more explicit content on OnlyFans, where she has a growing audience of subscribers.

The influencer triumphs on OnlyFans In the Instagram post, the Mexican beauty wears sunglasses and has a message for her fans: «I want to see myself in your eyes.» She’s wearing her characteristic edgy jewelry and accessories. Lizbeth often shares hints on social media of the content that can be found on her adult-only platform. Appearing with the daughter of El Tri vocalist Alex Lora, she has set social media on fire.

«A huge monument of a woman» Celia Lora was one of the first to comment on the post, leaving several heart-shaped emojis. «A huge monument of a woman, a whole goddess, you look spectacular, super gorgeous, very attractive and nice.» «I always watch your videos exposing cheaters.» «Beautiful and sexy, you do good to my eyes,» were some other comments. Subscribing to Lizbeth Rodríguez’s OnlyFans costs $30 per month (602 Mexican pesos), and currently, the digital content creator has 500 subscribers, meaning she earns about $15,000 (just over 300,000 pesos) on this network alone.