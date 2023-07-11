Lizbeth Rodríguez shares another racy photo leaving little to the imagination (PHOTO)
Lizbeth Rodríguez is back with another racy Instagram post. She shows off some underboob in a teal crop top. What did she say to her fans?
Lizbeth Rodríguez shares a racy Instagram post. The popular Mexican influencer Lizbeth Rodríguez has once again captivated her followers on social media with her daring photos. She continues to push boundaries by sharing content that leaves little to the imagination, often showcasing her figure in revealing outfits or even posing nude.
In her latest Instagram post, Lizbeth can be seen confidently posing in a crop top and matching bikini bottoms, drawing immediate attention and sparking thousands of reactions from her delighted followers. Her bold and provocative style continues to generate buzz and keep her fans engaged.
The Badabun influencer bares it all
In the photographs, popular Badabun YouTuber, Lizbeth Rodríguez, is seen confidently showcasing her beauty in a teal crop top and matching bikini bottoms. With a smile on her face, Lizbeth exudes her passion for social media, demonstrating her love for what she does.
It is worth mentioning that she also has an OnlyFans page, where she shares exclusive content with her fans. She makes hearts beat faster showing a bit of underboob and revealing a flower tattoo between her legs.
Lizbeth Rodríguez highlights her assets
In another photo Lizbeth Rodríguez is wearing the same outfit while reclining on the floor. Some users commented on the angle of the photo: “No offense, but it seems like the person who took your photos didn’t do a good job. You look like you don’t have a neck in the first photo and it’s off,” one user remarked.
Lizbeth shared another post with a cryptic message, although it remains unclear to whom her words are directed: “I know a few talked to you, but you prefer me,” reads the caption.
Lizbeth rose to fame thanks to Exponiendo Infieles
Lizbeth Rodríguez gained popularity through her involvement in Badabun’s Exponiendo Infieles. On this show, the YouTuber paid couples to have their cell phones checked and their conversations with other people read aloud. It was during this time that Lizbeth became widely recognized across Mexico.
Currently, the host has focused on showcasing her physique on various platforms, including OnlyFans, where she shares content that highlights her beauty and has captivated her fans. She also frequently shares racy photos on Instagram.
She’s quite a celebrity on OnlyFans
Lizbeth Rodríguez has recently started an OnlyFans account where she shares explicit content. On her social media profiles, she has provided glimpses of what can be expected on her adult-only platform. In particular, her collaboration with Alex Lora’s daughter has generated a lot of attention and shocked her fans.
A subscription to Lizbeth Rodríguez’s OnlyFans account costs $30 per month (602 Mexican pesos). Currently, she has approximately 500 subscribers on the platform, which means she earns an estimated $15,000 (over 300,000 pesos) exclusively from this social network.