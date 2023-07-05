Adamari López shows a little too much in a recent Instagram post.

Her spandex shorts highlighted all the wrong parts.

Fans berate her online. Former television host Adamari López has faced her fair share of criticism on social media, given her history of controversies, especially after her split from dancer Toni Costa. One of her typical lip-sync videos, something she frequently posts on Instagram, got a surprising reaction after she showed a little more than she meant to in a too-tight pair of gold spandex shorts. Adamari López shows off her figure Adamari López captioned her Instagram video: «Monday of self-esteem and I feel fabulous. Who wakes up with this mood?» In the video, she playfully imitates one of the viral audios that have gained popularity on social media. «I’m not fat, no, I’m very fat. I’m very good at eating, I’m very bad at dieting, but even so I am delicious,» says the audio that Adamari was lip-syncing to. She is seen wearing a navy blue top and gold spandex shorts.

Adamari was harshly criticized Adamari López’s intention to share a positive message through her post was overshadowed by her clothing choice. Some criticized her outfit, particularly the tight gold shorts and blue sleeveless shirt she was wearing. One user commented: «Please consider checking yourself in the mirror before posting your photos. You are beautiful and fabulous, but the size of your shorts seems too small.» Unfortunately, other comments were equally hurtful, with one remarking, «The outfit looks terrible, especially with those pants. Please use a mirror.»

People pointed out Adamari López’s camel toe Unfortunately, the comment section of the post was filled with harsh criticism about Adamari López’s outfit. One user said: «All due respect, but those shorts look horrible. No comments.» There were also claims that Adamari purposely wore the outfit to gain attention, as one user remarked: «She did it on purpose to go viral, it’s obvious she had to realize it before posting the video.» Additionally, another user commented on her appearance, pointing out her camel toe: «I think she put the botox on the wrong lips.» The negativity continued: «How ugly those shorts are. Why don’t you check the video before posting? Please.»

Adamari López responded to the harsh comments The presenter responded to the harsh comments in her Instagram stories. Adamari chose not to dwell on the controversy and instead shared an image with affirmations for a successful week. She posted messages such as: «I can achieve what I set my mind to,» as a way to dismiss the criticism she had received. Furthermore, she wrote, «Today I will be better than yesterday.» «I live in the moment and I enjoy it.» and «I dissolve the limitations of my past,» showcasing her positive mindset.