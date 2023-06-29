Did Adamari López and Chiquibaby make fools of themselves?

The former Hoy Día hosts posted a video together.

What did their Instagram followers have to say?

Chiquibaby and Adamari López, who were once a beloved duo on Hoy Día, have been noticeably absent from the program for several months. Their departure from the show surprised many loyal viewers who loved their chemistry. However, despite their absence from morning television, the two have found a way to reconnect with their fans through Instagram.

While Chiquibaby has been making periodic appearances on her former show’s competitor, Despierta América on Univisión, Adamari López has been focusing on personal projects related to nutrition and

Did the video Adamari López and Chiquibaby posted look fake?

On their morning show, Adamari and Chiquibaby discussed a wide range of topics, displaying their undeniable chemistry. They decided to continue collaborating by creating content together on Instagram, occasionally joining forces. However, their recent endeavor seems to have gone awry.

They shared a video that was harshly criticized in the comments section, with people making fun of them and calling them derogatory names.