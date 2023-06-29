Adamari López and Chiquibaby post a video together and it doesn’t go over well (VIDEO)
Did Adamari López and Chiquibaby make fools of themselves? The former Hoy Día hosts posted a video together that didn't go over well.
Chiquibaby and Adamari López, who were once a beloved duo on Hoy Día, have been noticeably absent from the program for several months. Their departure from the show surprised many loyal viewers who loved their chemistry. However, despite their absence from morning television, the two have found a way to reconnect with their fans through Instagram.
While Chiquibaby has been making periodic appearances on her former show’s competitor, Despierta América on Univisión, Adamari López has been focusing on personal projects related to nutrition and
On their morning show, Adamari and Chiquibaby discussed a wide range of topics, displaying their undeniable chemistry. They decided to continue collaborating by creating content together on Instagram, occasionally joining forces. However, their recent endeavor seems to have gone awry.
They shared a video that was harshly criticized in the comments section, with people making fun of them and calling them derogatory names.
In their Instagram video, Adamari López and Chiquibaby excitedly wrote: «PRETTY or SEXY GIRLS? We had a great time in this photoshoot,” giving credit to their talented team of stylists, wardrobe, and beauty professionals. However, they were taken aback by the mocking and critical comments they received about their appearance on the streets.
The famous duo wore flouncy evening dresses with sheer panels, glittery embellishment, feathers and ruffles. People took the opportunity to point out that perhaps the outfits were too youthful. Some even made disrespectful comments, sparking Chiquibaby to respond.
Chiquibaby clapped back
The video received comments like: «Oh wow, a pair of Guajolotas.» «What horrible dresses.» «You went out like this down the street in this heat?» “And with that belly.» “They’re crazy with those dresses on the street, they need to attract attention.” «What’s up… new people and with lighter and more modern clothes.»
Faced with this criticism, Chiquibaby took a stand and responded to the disrespectful comments: «Wow, what a lack of respect.» Still, there was one user who suggested that they are seeking attention because they don’t have jobs: «They don’t have a job, these women want to live off people.»