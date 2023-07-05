Robert de Niro responds to his grandson’s death.

The actor’s eldest daughter lost her 19-year-old son Leandro.

Was it suicide? A message raises suspicions. The family of Hollywood legend Robert de Niro is mourning the sudden death of his 19-year-old grandson, Leandro. He was the son of the Godfather actor’s eldest daughter. Now Robert de Niro has broken his silence on the matter. According to El País, Drena de Niro, Robert’s eldest daughter and a producer and actress herself, is going through a nightmarish ordeal following the loss of her son, Leandro. The exact cause of his death remains unknown, although there is speculation of a possible suicide based on Drena’s heartbreaking farewell message. Robert de Niro’s grandson found dead Tragedy struck Robert de Niro’s family when his 19-year-old grandson, Leandro, was discovered unconscious at his Manhattan residence in New York on Sunday afternoon. Paramedics were tragically unable to save him, and Leandro passed away. In the wake of this devastating event, Robert de Niro’s daughter shared a heart-wrenching message on Instagram. «My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.»

Drena de Niro is devastated The heartfelt message from Robert de Niro’s daughter following Leandro’s death raised questions as she sought forgiveness and alluded to a possible suicide attempt. «I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you,» she finished. Robert de Niro released a statement about the tragedy: “I am deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo,» he wrote, according to People magazine.

What happened to Robert de Niro’s grandson? The circumstances surrounding the death of Robert de Niro’s grandson, Leandro, remain largely unknown. While some speculate that it could have been a suicide, The Sun reports that the death is being investigated as a possible overdose. Allegedly, Leandro was found sitting in a chair with a powdered white substance on a plate. At the age of 19, Leandro had begun his acting career, following in the footsteps of his grandfather and mother, and had already appeared in several films such as The Collection, Cabaret Maxime and A Star Is Born. During this difficult time, the family has requested privacy. However, the poignant words from Robert de Niro’s daughter, particularly the phrase «I wish love had saved you,» have sparked speculation on social media. Many have interpreted it as a suggestion of suicide, although nothing has been confirmed at this time.

Condolences pour in Drena de Niro received an outpouring of support from various celebrities on her Instagram account following the tragic event. Prominent figures such as Lenny Kravitz, Naomi Campbell, and Linda Evangelista expressed their condolences and sent messages of love and support. «Drena I am so sorry for what happened with Leo. I send you all my support and my love.» «This is beyond words dear Drena, I hope you find comfort.» «Dear friend, what can I tell you, I am heartbroken at what happened.» Additionally, many others joined in extending their sympathies to Robert de Niro’s daughter. «I can’t even imagine how you’re feeling. May the Lord cover you with his mantle after this tragedy.» «Please tell me this is a joke, I can’t believe Leo is no longer with us anymore.» «I had barely seen him a few weeks ago, so tall and so handsome as a super model, how sad.»