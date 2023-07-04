Elena Jiménez, the woman who allegedly had a threesome with Chiquis, sends a message.

She reacts to Jenni Rivera’s post-humous album, Misión Cumplida.

She claims to love all of Jenni’s children. One of the notable conflicts within the Rivera family was the public dispute between Jenni and Chiquis, which occurred before Jenni’s untimely death. The controversy revolved around allegations of a threesome involving Jenni’s husband, Esteban Loaiza, Elena Jiménez, a close friend of the late singer, and her daughter Chiquis. As a result of this incident, Jenni disinherited Chiquis and they were still estranged when she died. Now, shortly before what would have been Jenni Rivera’s 54th birthday, Elena Jiménez, the jeweler who was allegedly involved in the threesome, has taken to social media to send a message to the late Mexican regional singer’s children.

Woman involved in the alleged threesome sends a message to Jenni Rivera’s children Ahead of what would have been Jenni Rivera’s 54th birthday, Elena Jiménez took to her official Instagram account to directly address a message to the late singer’s children, sparking speculation about a potential effort to mend their relationship. The topic of the alleged threesome had generated significant discussion on social media, giving rise to various rumors, including speculation that this incident might have been the reason behind Chiquis Rivera being disinherited by her mother.

Elena Jiménez reacts to the Jenni Rivera’s new post-humous album Elena Jiménez, a long-time friend of Jenni Rivera, recently took a moment to send Chiquis, Jacqie Rivera, Jenicka López, Mike, and Johnny López a heartfelt message alongside a photo of them together at the launch of Rivera’s posthumous album Misión Cumplida. In her message, Elena wrote: «@chiquis @jacqierivera @jenicka_lopez mike #misioncumplida What an amazing album you guys did a great job. I can see that you have accomplished your mission! I loved how much your mother’s presence shines through in this incredible album! And I love you, kids. Mission Accomplished.»

«I know you are her Mission Accomplished!» After praising Jenni Rivera’s children for their exceptional work on the new album, Elena Jiménez made it clear that she believes La Diva would be immensely proud of them, considering them her «Mission Accomplished». She expressed her love for each one of them. This sparked positive reactions on social media, with comments like: «A woman’s pride.» «I love this.» «Jacqie has a very good voice.» «Jenni is very proud of them.» and «Long live la Diva de la Banda.»