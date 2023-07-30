Actor Miguel Ángel Muñóz mourns the death of his ‘Tata’

Spanish actor Miguel Ángel Muñóz mourns his grandmother.

He is devastated by her loss.

He expressed his grief on social media.

Actor Miguel Ángel Muñóz mourns the loss of his grandmother Spanish actor Miguel Angel Muñoz is devastated after losing his beloved grandmother whom he called «Tata». Her given name was Luisa Cantero. He took to Instagram to post a series of photos remembering the best times with his beloved grandmother. He also shared some beautiful parting words and almost immediately he began to receive condolences.

Moments he will remember forever According to People en Español Miguel and his grandmother posted on the actor’s Instagram daily to brighten people’s lives during the COVID pandemic. They read funny messages and shared stories from their fans. These endearing moments that Miguel shared with his grandmother strengthened their bond and now the Spanish actor is devastated.

Miguel Ángel Muñóz shares a very emotional farewell message «Dear Tata: I cannot write here anything else that I have not expressed to you throughout the 40 privileged years that I have been able to live by your side. This makes me very happy, because it is important to be able to express love towards our loved ones in life,» he began. «I don’t know if one day I will come to understand the special bond we have had, becoming the most special LOVE story I have ever experienced,» said Miguel, star of films and series such as Un Paso Adelante, UPA Next and Presunto Culpable, among many others.

A long goodbye «I thank you for taking care of me so much and so well. For transmitting such important values ​​to me and above all for teaching me to love in such a profound way as we have both done during all these years,» said Miguel Ángel. «Saying goodbye to you has not been easy, I have been preparing myself for more than 10 years and even we spent those more than 100 days together during the pandemic, I did not really feel that I was ready to let you go. I’m sorry if I’ve been somewhat selfish by not being able to let go sooner and I thank you for your tireless effort to not leave you until I was ready like this last time,» the actor continued.