Jesse & Joy mourn the death of their grandmother

Jesse & Joy confirm their grandmother has died.

The musicians said goodbye to her on social media.

«You made me feel a lot of love.» declared Joy Huerta. Singer Joy Huerta and her brother Jesse confirmed the death of their grandmother on social media. The musicians said that they found out about the tragic news before a concert on their Summer Tour 2023. The Dueles artists also expressed their gratitude to the fans who were present at the event.

JESSE & JOY ARE IN MOURNING The duo Jesse & Joy confirmed that they are experiencing an irreparable loss due to the death of their grandmother. The siblings each posted moving messages on Instagram where they talked about their grief. Singer Joy Huerta made the tragic announcement on stage at a concert. «My grandmother passed away yesterday a few hours before going out to sing. She left knowing she was loved, surrounded by love and at peace… And although I felt my heart was completely run over, you made me feel a lot of love,» singer Joy Huerta shared.

«People will never know the level of energy they fill us with» The Espacio Sidereal singer talked about the difficult time the family is going through while they are on tour. She stressed that the public’s love and support is helping them cope with the pain. «People will never know the level of energy they fill us with, not only sharing in the best moments, I mean also behind the scenes everything seems to have no solution… going through a loss, a very difficult personal moment or the most painful crises we have gone through at some point in our lives,» said the singer.

«I have no words to thank you» The singer-songwriter talked about the the special moments she shared with her grandmother and how they stayed close even when they were far apart. One photo shows her at a party, holding a baby. «I really have no words to thank you for the love you give us on and off the stage. When I say family, I want you to know that I mean it from the heart, because it is what they make me feel,» the singer concluded about the support they’ve received from friends, fans and, of course, media personalities.

«I love you forever Grandma Bev» Joy Huerta was not the only one to say goodbye. Musician Jesse Huerta shared a short but emotional message about his loss. «I love you forever, Grandma Bev.» «I’m very sorry, dear.» «A strong hug to your hearts.» «God have her glory.» «Strength and a huge hug in my heart!» «A hug with a lot of love.» «I hug you with deep affection.» «I’m very sorry, from your photos you can see that she was a person with a very beautiful vibe. Now she sees you from a place where she keeps one more kiss for you,» followers commented.