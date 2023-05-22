Scientists warn of the next pandemic: Is the world ready?

Scientists warn of another pandemic in the near future.

Is the world ready for this kind of catastrophe?

Concerns about recently released reports. Scientists warn about an upcoming pandemic. Three years have passed since the start of the terrible COVID-19 pandemic. The year 2020 marked a new ear in the world’s history. Millions of people have died of the deadly disease. Now there are questions about a possible second pandemic and scientists have revealed what the chances are of something like this happening again in the near future. Scientists reveal whether the world is prepared for a second pandemic On Telemundo’s Al Rojo Vivo, it was revealed that various scientists are reporting that the world is not prepared to face a second pandemic. They also stress that this could be just around the corner. International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies points out that the COVID-19 pandemic should have been a wake-up call for the planet to raise awareness about health care.

Scientists release an alarming report According to scientists, something even more concerning than a possible second pandemic, has to do with natural phenomena. The IFRC warned that natural phenomena such as floods, hurricanes and storms have always claimed more lives than the deaths that occurred from COVID. According to Telemundo, these disasters have been the cause of more than 6.5 million deaths around the world. Because of climate change making this worse, they are sounding the warning about the global effects of climate change.

WMO Sees 2 out of 3 chances of hitting global warming limit soon According to an analysis by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) there is a two out of three chance that the world will temporarily reach its global warming limit soon. According to The Associated Press, this is likely just a brief and less worrisome brush with the internationally agreed danger limit. The forecast comes as scientists expect a temporary rise in temperatures caused by El Niño, which will push human-induced warming from burning oil, coal and gas to new highs before subsiding to some degree.

When this could happen The WMO projects a 66% chance that, by 2027, the planet will have a year with an average of 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than in the mid-19th century. AP also revealed that this figure is critical because the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement set the limit for global warming at 2.7 degrees, and countries pledged to try to avoid such long-term warming as much as possible. Scientists noted in a 2018 United Nations special report that exceeding that threshold would make a drastic and dangerous difference in more deaths, destruction and damage to global ecosystems. «It would not be this year probably. It may be next year or the year after,» when the average annual warming is 1.5 degrees Celsius, said the report’s lead author, Leon Hermanson, a climate scientist at Britain’s weather agency.