Yoga influencer Luana Hervier dies just before a presentation (PHOTO)

How the influencer’s death was reported.

Luana Hervier was about to do a live presentation when she died.

“We ask for respect and love.”

The world of social media is grieving the death of 38-year-old yoga and healthy life influencer Luana Hervier. The news was confirmed to her more than 100,000 followers through her Instagram account, where Luana posted about her daily life.

“We communicate the sad news of the death of Luana Hervier. Let’s accompany her path by lighting a candle and holding the path of her soul in prayer,” reads the last post on her official Instagram account. The post has more than 14,000 reactions.

Luana Hervier died just before a presentation

The news took her thousands of followers by surprise, who expected to see her in a live presentation at the Buenos Aires Yoga Festival 2022, according to The Clarin. However, Luana Hervier would not fulfill this commitment.

“Thank you for all the messages of love received. It is a personal, delicate, painful moment, behind closed doors. We ask for respect and love for the family and their loved ones, respecting their privacy to heal calmly,” added the message on Instagram where her death was confirmed.