Yoga influencer Luana Hervier dies just before a presentation (PHOTO)
How the influencer's death was reported. Luana Hervier was about to do a live performance when she died. "We ask for respect and love."
- How the influencer’s death was reported.
- Luana Hervier was about to do a live presentation when she died.
- “We ask for respect and love.”
The world of social media is grieving the death of 38-year-old yoga and healthy life influencer Luana Hervier. The news was confirmed to her more than 100,000 followers through her Instagram account, where Luana posted about her daily life.
“We communicate the sad news of the death of Luana Hervier. Let’s accompany her path by lighting a candle and holding the path of her soul in prayer,” reads the last post on her official Instagram account. The post has more than 14,000 reactions.
Luana Hervier died just before a presentation
The news took her thousands of followers by surprise, who expected to see her in a live presentation at the Buenos Aires Yoga Festival 2022, according to The Clarin. However, Luana Hervier would not fulfill this commitment.
“Thank you for all the messages of love received. It is a personal, delicate, painful moment, behind closed doors. We ask for respect and love for the family and their loved ones, respecting their privacy to heal calmly,” added the message on Instagram where her death was confirmed.
Pain after Luana Hervier’s death
“You can intentionally accompany Lu along the journey of her soul for the next three days, with a candle, or a song, take a moment to thank Lu for her time in your life. Dear Luana, may you rest in peace,” ends the heartbreaking message that was quickly filled with condolences.
The followers and friends of the 38-year-old influencer did not take long to express their feelings. “Enormous pain. How inconceivable. Hugs and light to her Family.” “A good person of service to others. Good trip Luana dear, God bless you.”
Who was Luana Hervier?
Luana Hervier described herself in her profile as a yoga teacher, deep healing therapist, health coach and physical education teacher. “My passion is to accompany you to the most beautiful place where you can live: your being,” she said on her website.
With a career spanning more than 18 years, the influencer and therapist helped hundreds or perhaps thousands of people achieve their goals. “My goal is to help everyone find their “best version” and be their good friend through healthy eating and lifestyle,” Luana said on her website.
“I love my work and with great passion I share it”
In addition to her work on social media, Luana Hervier also appeared as host of the program Cuerpo en Armonía and co-host of Sentirte Bien. She also appeared in the programs Hola Martín and Tu vida más simple as host of the yoga and exercise segments.
Her appearances also include Hispanic television stations Univision, Telemundo and CNN en Español. “I work as a Health Coach and EFT therapist with the mission of bringing people closer to their most loving, joyful, healthy and vital potential. I love my work and with great passion I share it,” Luana wrote on her website.