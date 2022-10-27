Bárbara Bermudo talks about her departure from Univision (VIDEO)

Bárbara Bermudo finally explains why she left Univision.

The host had remained silent for a long time.

“It was an immature decision on my part, but I was in a lot of pain.” Bárbara Bermudo was one of the most popular journalists on Univision. Unfortunately, in 2017, after 15 years of being part of the network’s family, she did not renew her contract. Hola magazine reported that it was Bermudo’s decision. Now, several years after leaving Univisión, Bárbara Bermudo had an extensive and very interesting conversation with journalist Giselle Blondet on her podcast Lo que no se Habla where she said that she was going through some things that affected her personally. Bárbara Bermudo describes her experience at Univision Brave and willing to tell her version of the story, the beautiful Puerto Rican decided to come clean on her great friend Giselle Blondet’s podcast and talk about what happened at Univision, where she worked for more than 10 years. She said many good things happened since she left the network and she’s dedicated herself to her baby Sofia. “I was able to heal my heart from those people who hurt me within Univision, who fortunately are no longer here. But they helped me to process things in a different way, they helped me to forgive, as with suffering one finds their purpose,” said the journalist. Filed Under: Bárbara Bermudo leaving Univision

She is grateful to Univision However, the 47-year-old Puerto Rican confessed that it was hard to go through but she trusted that God had a purpose for her: “It was difficult but later I realized that God had a purpose for me, I was able to raise to my baby, Sofia, I felt that God at one point told me it’s time to leave,” she said. The former host of the Univision news show said that she is quite grateful to the Hispanic television network, since they “invested” a lot in supporting her. “Univision is my home, it’s the institution that paid to see me grow, invested in me as a professional. I hold Univision in high regard because it was my first professional home, surrounded by the best producers and executives, but when changes come in the companies, they change the tone and I was no longer comfortable,” she said on the podcast. Filed Under: Bárbara Bermudo leaving Univision

She remained silent for a long time Barbara, who has three beautiful daughters, said during her discussion with the host of La Mesa Caliente, that she had conflicts in the work area and wound up doing things she regrets in retrospect because she was ‘immature’. “It was not easy, I fought with everyone, I saw the cause in everyone. People called me and I blocked everyone, it was an immature decision on my part, but I was in pain. There is a story in the press that is not true about why I left, so when one cannot defend oneself, I preferred to remain silent and understand that God had better things for me and that is how it was,” said the Puerto Rican journalist. Filed Under: Bárbara Bermudo leaving Univision

She did not have the opportunity to tell what had really happened Finally, Bermudo said that she suffered from panic attacks while dealing with her departure from said television network. However, she also said that everything ended abruptly, so much so that the rumors did not allow her to tell her version of the events. “I had panic attacks, of course.” “It ended so abruptly, without me being able to say what had happened, and in the end I was left wanting to speak, but if I speak it is an explosion. In the end God is going to show you not why, but what for? It hurts and this makes us grow. When you have children you have to move.” Barbara Bermudo also talked about her three daughters and the relationship she has with the eldest: “She’s a reflection of me, and sometimes we clash because she has a strong temperament, and her very blunt points of view, but in the end they are people with their own criteria. They are three extraordinary girls,” she said.. CLICK HERE to see the full interview. Filed Under: Bárbara Bermudo leaving Univision