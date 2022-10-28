Dr. Juan Rivera says he suffers from a terrible disease (PHOTOS)

The Despierta América doctor has a terrible disease.

Dr. Juan Rivera reveals what caused it.

Dr Juan Rivera has a terrible disease. Famous Puerto Rican doctor Juan Rivera is one of the most popular medical professionals on television. He appears daily on the morning program Despierta América, talking about diseases and giving tips to alleviate some ailments. The 46-year-old is always available to talk about various topics related to diseases that are spreading around the world. Now he has revealed that he also suffers from a disease that has cost him a lot… Dr. Juan Rivera talks about his illness The doctor decided to be honest with his millions of followers on Instagram and revealed that, even as a doctor, he has had to deal with a terrible condition that has seriously affected his health. "For a long time I have struggled with heartburn or reflux… to the point that I have had to sleep sitting up, avoid alcohol, coffee etc. Sometimes I even had it after eating healthy food," said Juan Rivera in an Instagram post.

"I couldn't take it anymore" The Despierta América host confirmed suspicions about his condition and that was when he decided to make a drastic change: "About a year ago I couldn't take it anymore… I had had countless endoscopies and everything was fine… but my quality of life continued to decline." "I had difficult tests… like the one you see in the photo where I had to hold a tube in my esophagus for 24 hours to measure the PH of the stomach. Everything was normal… then I convinced myself of what I already suspected," said Juan Rivera.

How his life has changed The medical expert in confirmed the suspicions he had, "It's the damn stress that affects us all so much! And I started to meditate… 20 minutes twice a day. And it has worked for me. I haven't taken a proton pump inhibitor for a year and I drink coffee every morning… and it's one of the moments I enjoy the most in the day. And every once in a while I have my tequila!" he said. Juan took the opportunity to advise his followers about treating this terrible condition that is quite common in society due to the pace of most of our lives. "Stress takes its toll on us and manifests itself in different ways for different people. Don't ignore it…attack it," he advised.

What did Dr. Juan do to improve his health? The co-host of the morning show ended by telling his followers his weapons for combatting stress. He also gave his one million followers another bit of advice, telling them to heed the body’s warning signs. “In my case, my best weapon was meditation… for others it could be yoga, dancing, praying, writing… a hug and I hope my story reminds you that it can happen to all of us and that there is no doubt that there is a very strong connection between the mind and the body. Take time for your mental health,” the Dr. said on Instagram. “It’s good that you finally found the cause, now the difficult part for many, release stress.” “My doctor, everything you say is true.” “The silent enemy is killing us little by little, thanks for sharing. I’ll share mine soon.” users commented.