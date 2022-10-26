Dr. Juan Rivera explains what happened to Katy Perry’s eye during her concert
Something strange was going on with one of Katy Perry's eyes. Fans insist it was part of the show, but Dr. Juan says that's not true.
Katy Perry has caused a great stir on social media after a video began circulating where it appeared that one of her eyes got stuck closed during a concert. The short clip immediately went viral online. So what happened to Katy Perry’s eye?
Alarms went off after the Last Friday Night singer seemed to have an eye spasm while she was performing. While one eye opened and closed correctly, the other remained closed and it took several attempts for Perry to get it back open.
Given this, Univisión’s Dr. Juan Rivera has come out to explain what happened to Katy Perry. The video was posted on Despierta América’s Instagram account. Dr. Juan offered a brief explanation of what may have happened to her.
"I obviously have no particular information about singer Katy Perry, I can't diagnose her but in general these eyelid spasms are not uncommon. They are not rare is what I want to say. They can happen quite frequently," explained Dr. Juan Rivera to Despierta América's cameras.
Later, he described some factors that can cause these spasms. “Usually it is stress. It can be lack of sleep; it can be alcohol use. I am not saying that this is the case for her. It can be a side effect of some medications. It is rarely something serious or neurological, so it is probably something that is not so consequential.”
This was what the Univisión doctor said after fans became alarmed by Katy Perry's strange eye tick. However, Dr. Juan explained that there's no reason to worry too much.
Internet users say it was part of the singer’s show
Internet users commented on Despierta América’s post. They also weighed in on other accounts that posted the video of the Roar singer’s eye.
"It's part of her show." "She's a robot." "Ridiculous is part of the show." "It could be a paralysis or something similar due to fatigue or stress." "Poor little God help her." "She could have had an eyelid spasm at that time." "It is something that has to do with facial paralysis." TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE