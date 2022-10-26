Something strange was going on with Katy Perry’s eye.

Dr. Juan Rivera explains what happened to Katy Perry.

While internet users insist that it was part of the show, the Univisión doctor says that’s not true.

Katy Perry has caused a great stir on social media after a video began circulating where it appeared that one of her eyes got stuck closed during a concert. The short clip immediately went viral online. So what happened to Katy Perry’s eye?

Alarms went off after the Last Friday Night singer seemed to have an eye spasm while she was performing. While one eye opened and closed correctly, the other remained closed and it took several attempts for Perry to get it back open.

What happened to Katy Perry’s eye?

Given this, Univisión’s Dr. Juan Rivera has come out to explain what happened to Katy Perry. The video was posted on Despierta América’s Instagram account. Dr. Juan offered a brief explanation of what may have happened to her.

“I obviously have no particular information about singer Katy Perry, I can’t diagnose her but in general these eyelid spasms are not uncommon. They are not rare is what I want to say. They can happen quite frequently,” explained Dr. Juan Rivera to Despierta América’s cameras. Filed Under: Katy Perry’s eye