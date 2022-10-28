Ángela Aguilar will model lingerie in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show! (PHOTOS)
Pepe Aguilar's daughter makes an incredible career move! Angela will walk in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show. She will be modeling lingerie.
- Pepe Aguilar’s daughter makes an incredible career move!
- Angela will walk in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show.
- She will be modeling lingerie.
The regional Mexican singer is making moves not only in Mexico, but also in Latin America and the United States. Pepe Aguilar’s daughter is breaking boundaries with new projects that go beyond music. Although she continues to be very focused on singing, she’s trying some new things.
Ángela Aguilar is one of the most recognized artists of the regional genre today. Now Vogue magazine has just announced that the 18-year-old singer is preparing to walk in Rihanna’s renowned Savage x Fenty show.
Ángela Aguilar confirms she’ll walk for Rihanna’s show
The Dime cómo quieres singer, who has already received several Latin Grammy awards, is also about to succeed in modeling. In addition to being a music icon, Ángela loves fashion and showing off her best looks on social media.
The daughter of Pepe Aguilar will be in the famous Savage x Fenty show, modeling for Rihanna’s lingerie brand. She confirmed it herself on social media. Famous personalities such as Adriana Lima, Cara Delevigne, singer Lizzo, Cindy Crawford, among many others, have walked this unique runway. Filed Under: Ángela Aguilar savage x fenty
The great impact of the Savage x Fenty show
According to Vogue magazine the Savage x Fenty fashion show is the modern version of the once popular Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Unlike Victoria’s Secret, Rihanna’s brand celebrates diversity and women of all shapes and sizes.
Many international artists have performed at this event — Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Rosalía, Ricky Martín to name a few. Now Ángela Aguilar will be part of this great show. Filed Under: Ángela Aguilar Ángela Aguilar savage x fenty
She will walk with other fashion stars
According to Vogue, there will be many personalities from the fashion industry at the Savage x Fenty show. It will feature models like Cara Delevigne, Bella Poarch, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Winston Duke and Precious Lee, to name a few.
For sure Angela is climbing the charts throughout Mexico and Latin America, and now with these new projects, the singer is expected to achieve impressive worldwide fame. It should be noted that the artist was born in Los Angeles, however she is quite faithful to her Mexican roots. Filed Under: Ángela Aguilar savage x fenty
Where can you see the show?
The Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 Show will be streamed on Prime Video, on November 9. The daughter of the popular Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar announced this incredible news to her millions of followers on Instagram.
The response from the public has been enthusiastic as they have flooded the singer with messages of support for this new project: “I’m not surprised, you deserve it, congratulations.” “It’s all a dream come true.” “She is a very pretty girl.” “She has a great body, she is going to break it,”, some users commented on the Despierta América post. Filed Under: Ángela Aguilar savage x fenty