Pepe Aguilar’s daughter makes an incredible career move!

Angela will walk in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show.

She will be modeling lingerie.

The regional Mexican singer is making moves not only in Mexico, but also in Latin America and the United States. Pepe Aguilar’s daughter is breaking boundaries with new projects that go beyond music. Although she continues to be very focused on singing, she’s trying some new things.

Ángela Aguilar is one of the most recognized artists of the regional genre today. Now Vogue magazine has just announced that the 18-year-old singer is preparing to walk in Rihanna’s renowned Savage x Fenty show.

Ángela Aguilar confirms she’ll walk for Rihanna’s show

The Dime cómo quieres singer, who has already received several Latin Grammy awards, is also about to succeed in modeling. In addition to being a music icon, Ángela loves fashion and showing off her best looks on social media.

The daughter of Pepe Aguilar will be in the famous Savage x Fenty show, modeling for Rihanna's lingerie brand. She confirmed it herself on social media. Famous personalities such as Adriana Lima, Cara Delevigne, singer Lizzo, Cindy Crawford, among many others, have walked this unique runway.