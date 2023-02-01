WWE superstar Hulk Hogan is not paralyzed following surgery

Contrary to reports, Hulk Hogan is not paralyzed.

The WWE superstar is walking with a cane following surgery.

“He had the nerves cut from his lower body.” WWE legend Hulk Hogan is having health problems and it was reported that the wrestler was paralyzed following surgery. Although, he has lost some feeling in his lower body, the former wrestler is walking with a cane. It should be mentioned that 69-year-old athlete, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, underwent surgery to remove some nerves in his back. So far it is not clear why the former star of the WWE underwent this procedure. Hulk Hogan is not paralyzed after surgery It has been speculated that Hogan underwent the surgery due to health complications. The person responsible for breaking the news about the wrestler is another famous wrestler in the United States, 54-year-old Kurt Angle. He discussed Hulk Hogan’s problems on his podcast. Angle said on the podcast that Hogan cannot walk because he is paralyzed. However, he also said that Hogan is walking with the help of a cane.

“They cut his nerves” It is worth mentioning that this news comes just as the wrestling world is preparing for WWE’s biggest event, WrestleMania where you can see various personalities such as Hulk Hogan and his friend Angle, who discussed his friend’s health, according to the Daily Mail. “He had the nerves cut from his lower body, he can’t feel his lower body. So, he has to use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he has pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain, he has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything” Angle said. Filed Under: Hulk Hogan not Paralyzed

Hogan can’t feel his legs So far Terry Gene Bollea has spoken publicly about the surgery or reports of his paralysis. However, his friend shared something about his current state, “So now he can’t feel his legs. So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that’s pretty serious, man,,” Mr Angle added, according to TV Notas. Similarly, he praised the wrestling star: “He put his heart and soul into the business and ate it up. It is the name and face of the company. He’s the guy who revolutionized professional wrestling. I have a lot of respect for him. Mr. Hogan has been open about previous procedures to address the damage he sustained in the ring.” Filed Under: Hulk Hogan not Paralyzed

History of his injury It should be remembered that in 2006, Hogan suffered an injury to his right knee, however at that time he refused to undergo surgery. It was at this time that he said that he was getting old and that his professional wrestling career was coming to an end. “I’m going crazy. I’m starting to realize that I’m a lot older… And with age, it’s hard to go back to being the same trustworthy guy I’ve been in the past. I realize that as I get older, I can’t go on forever.” he said in an interview. Filed Under: Hulk Hogan no Paralyzed