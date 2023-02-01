Soda Stereo guitarist Gustavo Cerati’s tragic death

Did Gustavo Cerati have an autopsy?

He was guitarist for the iconic band Soda Stereo.

What his family did after his death.

The death of Gustavo Cerati, who was a guitarist for the iconic rock band Soda Stereo, caused an uproar in the music industry because the musician went through the hardest and most difficult moments of his life before he died.

The news of his death was reported on September 4, 2014. The Soda Stereo vocalist and guitarist left thousands devastated after his sad passing. It should be noted that many questions about Gustavo Cerati’s death came to light shortly after.

Gustavo Cerati’s tragic death

Was an autopsy actually performed on Gustavo Cerati? Although, at this time, it has not been confirmed that a forensic examination was carried out on the Argentine singer, however, we know that it is legal to carry to perform an autopsy to determine the true cause of death as well as the results of the toxicological tests.

Gustavo Cerati is still a major Latin American star even nine years after his death. But how did he die? It is known that he did not have a terribly healthy lifestyle.