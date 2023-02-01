Daughter of Nostradamus reveals what will happen in 2023 and predicts the next US president
Peruvian psychic Antonella Pilar shares a surprising video.The Daughter of Nostradamus reveals what will happen in the US in 2023.
- Peruvian psychic Antonella Pilar shares a surprising video.
- The Daughter of Nostradamus reveals what will happen in the US in 2023.
- She predicts who the next president will be.
Are you prepared for what is coming? A couple of days after she visualized that everyone in Mexico is in danger, Peruvian psychic Antonella Pilar, better known as the Daughter of Nostradamus, shares a surprising video on her official YouTube channel. In it, she reveals what will happen in the US in 2023 and predicts who will be the next president.
Without letting much time pass, the psychic said that “the economy is not going to be good”, in addition to the fact that one of her cards tells her that more stimulus payments and financial aid is coming. Even her spiritual guide tells her that salaries will rise in California: “The first two months of this year there will be economic relief in the United States.”
Daughter of Nostradamus says that 2023 will be ‘the year of hunger’
Next, Peruvian psychic Antonella Pilar said that 2023 will be ‘the year of hunger’, but that would not be all that she had to say about the United States: “(US) is going to enter into certain conflicts and leave after receiving certain support, it no longer has certain alliances and this year and next year it will cease to be a power.”
“Even my cards tell me about climate change. There will be snow where there was no snow before, people will freeze to death, without electricity and without communication. They also tell me about two devastating hurricanes and a powerful earthquake in California. After that comes “the great earthquake,” said the Daughter of Nostradamus, who insisted that 2023 will be “the year of hunger”.
The Peruvian clairvoyant envisions ‘mega inflation’
As if that were not enough, the Daughter of Nostradamus visualizes ‘mega inflation’ in the US: “If the economy was not so good the previous year, this year it will be ten times worse. There will not be a good economy, prices will go up.” As an example, she said that a roll of toilet paper will cost about $200: “My vision is that people clean themselves with the curtains in their houses.”
“We are going to start to see changes from month five (May) and people will panic in month ten (October), especially people who have not stored food,” said Antonella Pilar, who was concerned when taking out a card indicating that mourning is coming: “This year, unfortunately, the Pope dies and ‘the Pope of the Apocalypse, the Pope of the end of time’ comes in his place.”
Daughter of Nostradamus warns of possible attacks and shootings
“This cards tells me that you have to be very careful about attacks, shootings, massacres. This year, two children’s schools will be attacked. I see the children running terrified. Be very careful in Illinois, Texas, Florida, Washington, Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, the Carolinas, the Dakotas, and Missouri,” revealed the Daughter of Nostradamus in another part of this video.
Next, the Peruvian psychic said that she visualizes an attack in both New York and Los Angeles, specifically on the subway: “I see explosions, detonations, shots… Be very careful also with assaults on businesses, stores. There will also be sightings in the sky, divine presences and this year there will also be extraterrestrial contact.”
“I see a woman take power”
After saying that current US President Joe Biden, is not in good health, including that he has heart problems, as well as problems with his lungs, kidneys, gallbladder and prostate, the Daughter of Nostradamus predicts that a woman will become president. She added that there will be important deaths in 2023: “One of them of a politician, a former president.”
Finally, in another part of this video available on her official YouTube channel, Antonella Pilar visualizes caravans and massive waves of migrants in the United States, as well as that certain residency requirements will be eliminated: “The black gloom is coming to the United States,” concluded the Peruvian psychic. (CLICK TO SEE THE VIDEO HERE)