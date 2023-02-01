Peruvian psychic Antonella Pilar shares a surprising video.

The Daughter of Nostradamus reveals what will happen in the US in 2023.

She predicts who the next president will be.

Are you prepared for what is coming? A couple of days after she visualized that everyone in Mexico is in danger, Peruvian psychic Antonella Pilar, better known as the Daughter of Nostradamus, shares a surprising video on her official YouTube channel. In it, she reveals what will happen in the US in 2023 and predicts who will be the next president.

Without letting much time pass, the psychic said that “the economy is not going to be good”, in addition to the fact that one of her cards tells her that more stimulus payments and financial aid is coming. Even her spiritual guide tells her that salaries will rise in California: “The first two months of this year there will be economic relief in the United States.”

Daughter of Nostradamus says that 2023 will be ‘the year of hunger’

Next, Peruvian psychic Antonella Pilar said that 2023 will be ‘the year of hunger’, but that would not be all that she had to say about the United States: “(US) is going to enter into certain conflicts and leave after receiving certain support, it no longer has certain alliances and this year and next year it will cease to be a power.”

“Even my cards tell me about climate change. There will be snow where there was no snow before, people will freeze to death, without electricity and without communication. They also tell me about two devastating hurricanes and a powerful earthquake in California. After that comes “the great earthquake,” said the Daughter of Nostradamus, who insisted that 2023 will be “the year of hunger”.