Who was evicted from La Casa de los Famosos? The third week of La Casa de los Famosos has already begun, and the third season is heating up. After things got very tense last year with Niurka and Daniella Navarro, a new rivalry between the two housemates is expected to emerge.
In this new round of nominees, one of the contestants who was on the tightrope two weeks ago, has returned to take their place among the four nominees for eviction from the house. Comments from the audience have started to surface asking to save their favorite from elimination.
Who could be evicted?
Liliana Rodríguez, Raúl García, Pepe Gámez, Madison Anderson and José Rodríguez were the nominees in this second week of La Casa de los Famosos 3. For some of the contestants, it is not the first time they have seen themselves in this situation, however one of the contestants came closer to elimination than the others.
José was saved by the leader, remembering that the leader of the week always has the opportunity to save one of the nominees. Although who knows if he may have the same luck the next time he is nominated.
Liliana back to zoom
Liliana was one of those nominated last week, just like José. However, unlike him, she was walking a tightrope Monday night. Rodriguez was the second to save himself from eviction after Juan Rivera, which ended in the departure of Jonathan Islas.
Liliana's nomination makes the audience question whether she can continue on the show. After being nominated last week, they questions whether the actress will obtain enough votes to prevent her departure.
Gone for a long time?
As in every eviction gala, the hosts Héctor Sandarti and Jimena Gallego show each nominees percentages, remembering that the audience has the last word on who will leave La Casa de los Famosos. And that’s how it was when the voting was closed.
The person evicted had only 18% of the audience vote. Two celebrities tied with 22% of the total votes from viewers. And finally, the winner had a total of 38%. Without a doubt he was everyone's favorite tonight.
WHO WAS EVICTED?
In the end, only Liliana and Madison remained, they both hugged each other before hearing the result. While Raúl was received with many hugs and laughter by his partner when he returned to the house. Even Juan was very excited.
Finally, the second contestant eliminated from the Telemundo reality show was Liliana. The result didn’t sit well with viewers who tune in every day to see what’s happening inside the house: “THAT HAD TO BE A FRAUD” “It’s not fair.” “THEY CHEATED,” some commented.