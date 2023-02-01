Another star was evicted from La Casa de los Famosos.

Was it the person everyone wanted?

Find out who said goodbye.

Who was evicted from La Casa de los Famosos? The third week of La Casa de los Famosos has already begun, and the third season is heating up. After things got very tense last year with Niurka and Daniella Navarro, a new rivalry between the two housemates is expected to emerge.

In this new round of nominees, one of the contestants who was on the tightrope two weeks ago, has returned to take their place among the four nominees for eviction from the house. Comments from the audience have started to surface asking to save their favorite from elimination.

Who could be evicted?

Liliana Rodríguez, Raúl García, Pepe Gámez, Madison Anderson and José Rodríguez were the nominees in this second week of La Casa de los Famosos 3. For some of the contestants, it is not the first time they have seen themselves in this situation, however one of the contestants came closer to elimination than the others.

José was saved by the leader, remembering that the leader of the week always has the opportunity to save one of the nominees. Although who knows if he may have the same luck the next time he is nominated. FILED UNDER: La Casa de los Famosos evicted