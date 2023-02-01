‘Laverne & Shirley’ actress Cindy Williams dies at 75

Actress Cindy Williams dies at 75.

She is best known for the iconic 70s sit-com Laverne & Shirley.

“She was unique, beautiful, generous and had a brilliant sense of humor.” Actress Cindy Williams dies. Show business is in mourning over the sad passing of a beloved actress and sit-com star. Cindy Williams reached fame in the 1970s and 1980s, especially for a particular iconic role. Cindy Williams, who was one of the most recognized stars in the United States for her role as Shirley in the beloved comedy series Laverne & Shirley. Unfortunately her family confirmed her death on Monday. Actress Cindy Williams dies The television star died at the age of 75 after fighting a brief illness, according to her children Zak and Emily Hudson and a statement issued through the family spokeswoman, Liza Cranis. “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed. Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved,” reads the statement.

Laverne & Shirley star Cindy Williams dies According to The Associated Press, Williams worked with some of Hollywood's most elite directors in a film career that preceded her full-time switch to television. Some of her most prominent projects include George Cukor's Travels With My Aunt, George Lucas's American Graffiti and Francis Ford Coppola's The Conversation. However, the great popularity that she has to this day comes from her role as Shirley in the Happy Days spin-off, Laverne & Shirley, which was broadcast on ABC in the 1970s and 1980s. At the time it was one of the most popular shows on television.

"We had a trial by fire" Williams and Penny Marshall, who died in 2018 at age 75, were heavily involved in the quality of the show, even doing some rewrites. "We had a litmus test, which was whether the script made Penny and I laugh out loud. That's what we were looking for…to make the studio audience laugh out loud, then we thought it would carry over to the audience at home," Cindy once said in a TVParty.com interview, according to New York Post. "So, if it made us laugh out loud at rehearsal, then we knew it was good to go. When it didn't, we would rewrite it, or try and put things in that made it funny. Once we got the show on its feet and started moving around, we would add things, add lines, and ad lib. The whole cast would," the actress added at the time.

A last goodbye Social media users were shocked: "I am heartbroken to learn of the death of Cindy Williams. She has been a guest on our show twice in the past few years and it was a pleasure to talk to her. Funny, modest, kind, generous with her time and a wonderful storyteller. She completely justified my teenage crush. RIP Cindy," wrote one user. "RIP Cindy Williams, honestly one of the nicest and most genuine people I've ever had the pleasure to speak to the couple of times she's joined us at Chiller. One time, she appeared with Penny Marshall, that was once in a lifetime," wrote another.