William Valdés is in mourning after a difficult loss in his family

William Valdés is in mourning after a terrible loss.

The former Tv Azteca host shares an emotional video.

Condolences immediately poured in.

William Valdés shared sad news on Instagram in a short video featuring several moments he enjoyed with his loved ones. One of his family members has tragically passed away.

In the description of the video, which has the song Yo te extrañaré by Tercer Cielo playing in the background, he shared a brief but very emotional farewell message about the death of his uncle: “It hurts a lot but that’s how I want to always remember you,” began the former Tv Azteca host.

William Valdés dedicates an emotional message after the death of his uncle

“You lived life 100%, you supported and helped whoever you could with your eyes closed and without expecting anything in return. My Uncle, how it hurts not to hear you again and have debates with you, thanks for always being there and thanks for everything. I love you and I will always miss you,” concluded the heartfelt message from William Valdés.

The video features various photographs of his uncle by himself and with the family. In one of the images, William Valdés is seen with his uncle and other members of his family celebrating a birthday. Filed Under: William Valdés in mourning.