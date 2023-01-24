Legendary Mexican comedian Polo Polo dies at 78 (PHOTOS)

Mexican comeday grieves the death of Polo Polo.

The legendary actor’s real name was Leopoldo Roberto García Peláez Benitez.

The comedian was battling health issues.

On Monday, January 23, while the program Ventaneando celebrated 27 years on air, owner Pati Chapoy announced the unfortunate news about comedian Leopoldo Roberto García Peláez Benitez, better known as ‘Polo Polo’. He brightened millions of lives with his humor.

The so-called ‘master of comedy‘ had audiences laughing for decades with his characteristic sense of humor that was quite controversial at times. He focused on sexual themes as well as the LGBT+ community, housewives, infidelity and whatever else Polo Polo felt like targeting.

Polo Polo was 78 years old

Although no further details have been released about Polo Polo’s cause of death, it is known that the 78-year-old actor had been struggling for several months with various health problems. They continued worsening until the sad outcome that was reported on January 23, 2023.

Originally from León, Guanajuato, the comedian came to work in bars, theaters, television, auditoriums, and live shows where he sparked much criticism because of his occasionally off color jokes, according to Milenio.