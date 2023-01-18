Horrifying details of Whitney Houston’s autopsy resurface

Horrifying details of Whitney Houston’s autopsy.

What was revealed about the legendary singer?

Years of drug use ravaged her body.

In 2012 the world of entertainment was in mourning after learning of the tragic death of the beloved singer. Now, horrifying details of Whitney Houston’s autopsy have resurfaced.

At only 48 years old, the music legend was found dead on February 11, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. According to ABC, the official cause of her death was ruled to be accidental drowning. The investigation revealed additional disturbing details.

Clarin highlights that years of addiction and substance abuse wreaked havoc on the singer’s appearance and, at the time of her death in 2012, her body was ravaged by scars and injuries.

However, very few know exactly what unimaginable findings that the forensic team and doctors reported about her body after performing an autopsy on the singer of hits such as: I Will Always Love You, “ have Nothing and I’m Every Woman, to name a few.