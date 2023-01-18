Horrifying details of Whitney Houston’s autopsy resurface
In 2012 the world of entertainment was in mourning after learning of the tragic death of the beloved singer. Now, horrifying details of Whitney Houston’s autopsy have resurfaced.
At only 48 years old, the music legend was found dead on February 11, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. According to ABC, the official cause of her death was ruled to be accidental drowning. The investigation revealed additional disturbing details.
Clarin highlights that years of addiction and substance abuse wreaked havoc on the singer’s appearance and, at the time of her death in 2012, her body was ravaged by scars and injuries.
However, very few know exactly what unimaginable findings that the forensic team and doctors reported about her body after performing an autopsy on the singer of hits such as: I Will Always Love You, “ have Nothing and I’m Every Woman, to name a few.
An autopsy revealed that her nose was in a state of putrefaction
Clarin reported that Whitney Houston’s autopsy revealed that her nose was severely damaged and in a “state of putrefaction”. It also had a hole, possibly due to cocaine addiction. Furthermore the coroner found that one of her arteries was 60% blocked.
As if that were not enough, a cocktail of nine drugs were in her body when she was found face down in the bathtub of the Beverly Hilton Hotel that February 11, 2012.
Whitney Houston had a wig sewn into her hair and damage to her breast implants
A needle mark was discovered on the inside of Whitney Houston’s left elbow along with scarring consistent with breast implants and “the contours of bilateral breast prostheses”, according to reports.
It was also revealed that she had a wig sewn into her hair. While her eyebrows were described as “sparse”. Whitney disturbingly concealed a head of wavy black hair under a wig that was tightly attached to her head.
Whitney Houston’s teeth were “deplorable”
Finally, Houston’s teeth were found in the autopsy to be in a “deplorable” state. According to the report, Whitney was missing at least 11 of her front teeth and she wore a “maxillary dental prosthesis” or dentures.
Clarin reported that Tina Brown, the sister of Whitney’s ex-husband Bobby Brown, claimed they fought during the singer’s days-long use of crack. “She loses her teeth in her house when she goes on a drug binge,” she said in 2006, revealing that Whitney had to constantly ask for replacements.