Aaron Carter struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues

The tragic life of Aaron Carter is revealed after his death. He struggled with substance abuse. He also had a turbulent relationship with his ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin. They share a son, Prince.
On Saturday, the death of the brother of Backstreet Boys member, Nick Carter, was announced. Police found his body in his bathtub and are currently investigating. For now, homicide has been ruled out, although a complete report has not been given.
AARON CARTER TASTED SUCCESS
Although Nick Carter has been successful as an adult, Aaron Carter had a bumpier road. He also rose to fame on television, as a pop singer and, more recently, as a rapper.
His death has left a great void not only among his family and friends, but also among his fans who loved him so much. Today news about his death is trending on social media and many people have taken the opportunity to pay tribute to him.
WHAT WERE AARON CARTER’S STRUGGLES?
Apparently, Carter struggled for several years with substance abuse, as well as with some mental health issues. In an interview with The Doctors, Aaron had opened up about the pills he was abusing.
It is said that his main problems were due to his addictions to alcohol and drugs, which changed his appearance in a surprising way. Lately he had been looking very thin. He also had conflicts with his ex-fiancée over the custody of his son Prince.
WHAT CONFLICTS DID HE HAVE WITH HIS EX-FIANCE?
After they welcomed their son Prince, in 2021, they went through a terrible breakup and were involved in a custody battle over their son. Carter had expressed sadness over the breakup and not being able to see his son.
Aaron posted on his Instagram story after their breakup: "I'm literally stuck inside my own room because my ex doesn't want to leave my house." With this he made it clear that they had serious problems.
RESTRAINING ORDERS
One of his exes, Russian model Lina Valentina, took out several restraining orders against the star because they had several violent episodes. This happened in 2019, when the model decided to take legal action against him for his behavior.
At that time, the brother of the Backstreet Boys singer tried to turn the tables on her, telling the judge that she had tried to stab him. However, that case was dismissed. With information from The Sun, Reporte Indigo, El financiero.