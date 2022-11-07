Aaron Carter struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues

Aaron Carter struggled with substance abuse.

He went to rehab multiple times.

He also lost custody of his son, Prince.

The tragic life of Aaron Carter is revealed after his death. He struggled with substance abuse. He also had a turbulent relationship with his ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin. They share a son, Prince.

On Saturday, the death of the brother of Backstreet Boys member, Nick Carter, was announced. Police found his body in his bathtub and are currently investigating. For now, homicide has been ruled out, although a complete report has not been given.

AARON CARTER TASTED SUCCESS

Although Nick Carter has been successful as an adult, Aaron Carter had a bumpier road. He also rose to fame on television, as a pop singer and, more recently, as a rapper.

His death has left a great void not only among his family and friends, but also among his fans who loved him so much. Today news about his death is trending on social media and many people have taken the opportunity to pay tribute to him.