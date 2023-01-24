Dafnne Wejebe returns to podcasting.

Her incredible talent will have you on the edge of your seat.

When will Códice Críptico be released? The new director of audio content at MundoNOW, the largest bilingual and bicultural digital media platform in the US, is just a few days away from captivating her listeners again with her most recent project. Dafnne Wejebe returns to the world of podcasting with Códice Críptico on Óyenos Audio. You may associate Dafnne Wejebe’s name, or her voice, with her last project Enigmas sin resolver, a renowned podcast on the Hispanic network Univisión. She created the show and also served as the main host and executive producer. Dafnne Wejebe returns to the world of podcasting Now that Dafnne Wejebe has joined the ranks of MundoNOW, and successfully spearheaded the launch of the new podcast platform Óyenos, the talented native of Mérida, Yucatán is premiering a special program featuring suspense, mystery and much more. We’re talking about Códice Críptico, a premium project where the audience will help Wejebe explore and solve all the mysteries of the world, including: conspiracy theories, UFOs, past lives, life after death, paranormal phenomena, spirituality, numerology and more.

The premiere of Códice Críptico on Óyenos Audio Daphne and the family of ‘Cryptics‘ will also jointly produce a weekly episode: #TestomonialesCódice, where they will interact with the audience as they share their own personal spiritual and paranormal experiences. On January 24, 2022 we will be able to participate in a new era in the podcast industry for the bilingual community, which is growing more and more in the United States. Millions can be a part of Códice Críptico on Spotify, Amazon Music and iHeart.

Dafnne Wejebe told her fans: “So excited to be with you again” A couple of weeks ago, the communication professional confirmed the good news about her return to the microphone to her more than 25,000 followers on Instagram with a post sharing the following; “Little friends who have asked, I love and miss you so much. Now we will be the family of Cryptics. I have truly missed you and don’t take all your support lightly. January will be the month to listen to us again. So excited to be with you again.”

Her ‘Cryptics’ did not hesitate to show support for the exciting new project Quickly, her large number of followers left comments as well as thousands of reactions after learning about the exciting Óyenos Audio project which is now successfully headed by Wejebe. “Waiting for your new project. Your storytelling and passion in research is extraordinary.” “At last we will have more of your content and we will reconnect as a community that follows and admires you.” “Yes! We will finally listen to you, thanks to MundoNOW for giving you the opportunity, they will not regret it,” wrote some of the Cryptics.