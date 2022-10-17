María Salud Ramírez Caballero died at the age of 109.

She inspired the beloved Disney character ‘Mama Coco’.

“Tireless woman and a great example of life.” Roberto Monroy García, Secretary of Tourism of the state of Michoacan, announced her passing on Facebook. María Salud Ramírez Caballero, the woman who inspired the character of ‘Mama Coco’ in the popular Disney movie Coco, died of natural causes at the age of 109. Premiering on October 20, 2017 at the Morelia International Film Festival in Mexico, Coco was a worldwide success thanks to its animation, its voice actors and its music, but above all, for its original story and for the respect with which Disney reflected one of the most traditional celebrations in this country, the Day of the Dead, which is celebrated every November 2. Mama Coco, “a tireless woman and a great example of life” “I deeply regret the passing of Mrs. María Salud Ramírez Caballero, ‘Mamá Coco’, tireless woman and a great example of life, who was the inspiration for this beloved character who went around the world. My prayers for her eternal rest and for her family to find peace,” wrote the Secretary of Tourism of Michoacán on his Facebook page. While some people mourned her death, others said that María Salud was only a tourist attraction. Someone else said “I hope Disney sends the family [money] for the expenses.” The news was soon shared by different media. Rest in peace, Mama Coco.

Pixar producers lived with the family of María Salud, better known as Mama Coco According to El Heraldo de México, after the film was released, Pixar producers traveled to different states of the Mexican Republic to do research on the traditions of the Day of the Dead. One of the families they lived with was that of María Salud, later known as Mama Coco. Among the similarities that fans found in this film was the resemblance of María Salud, who was born on September 16, 1913 in the town of Santa Fe de La Laguna in Quiroga, Michoacán, to the character that gave the famous movie its name. The woman was dedicated to both housework and pottery for much of her life (Filed as: Mama Coco, the woman who inspired the beloved Disney movie character, dies)

She met her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren Mother of three children, María Salud was able to meet her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as her great-great-grandchildren. On August 28, on the Facebook page ‘Mama Coco’, shared a photo of her wishing a happy day ‘to all grandfathers and grandmothers’. As the days went by, her popularity increased, she even received visits from people from other countries. In an interview, Lee Edward Unkrich, director of the movie Coco, denied that they had based the character of Mama Coco on María Salud: “This is not a true story. The character of ‘Mamá Coco’ was not based on any real person we met on our travels. She arose solely from our imagination.” could it be?

Rants against Disney after the death of Mama Coco Among the reactions after the death of María Salud, better known as Mama Coco, the one shared by a user on Twitter stands out: “Hello corporate shit… exploiter, the original Mama Coco has died and everything you have earned selling your dolls, everything you have earned and you’re not capable of giving something back… f… you Disney.” “What sad news, all the things that our dear Mama Coco lived and had to see at 109 years old, she was made immortal with this character.” “The lady who inspired the character of Mama Coco passed away and I’m sure that @disneyplusla will not give their condolences,” can be read in more comments.