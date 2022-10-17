Lili Estefan’s daughter took selfies with Kim Kardashian at JR Ridinger’s funeral: Was it disrespectful?
Was Lina Estefan disrespectful? She took selfies with KIm Kardashian at a funeral. She shared them on social media.
Recently, renowned Miami businessman JR Ridinger’s funeral was held. It was attended by many show business personalities. But something particular attracted people’s attention — Lili Estefan’s daughter Lina, took selfies with Kim Kardashian at JR Ridinger’s funeral. Was it disrespectful?
The ‘Celebration of the Life of JR Ridinger’ was attended by many family members, colleagues and friends from the entertainment industry who gathered at the Faena Forum on October 8, in Miami Beach, Florida, to say goodbye.
Celebrities gathered to say goodbye to JR Ridinger
Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Alicia Keys, Kim Kardashian and Alejandro Sanz paid tribute to the renowned businessman, passed away on August 30 at the age of 63 due to a pulmonary embolism.
Likewise, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, as well as their niece Lili Estefan, who was accompanied by her daughter Lina Luaces, were part of the emotional farewell. However, Lili Estefan’s daughter “astonished” everyone.
Lili Estefan’s daughter took selfies with Kim Kardashian at the funeral
Lina Teresa, being surrounded by impressive show business personalities, decided to make the most of the opportunity. Lili Estefan’s youngest daughter decided to approach one of the most sought-after stars of the night, the reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian.
Although it was a funeral, that didn’t seem to matter much to the young Lina, according to Hola, Lili Estefan’s daughter didn’t miss the opportunity to take a selfie with Kim Kardashian and even “showed it off” on Instagram.
“She’s prettier in person”
“She’s prettier in person.” wrote the young model on the picture where she appears together with Kim Kardashian. In addition, Lina showed that the Estefans’ table was relatively close to Kim’s during the tribute, since Gloria and Emilio Estefan appear taking a selfie in the background.
Many social media users harshly criticized the photo, since it was taken at a funeral. However, it was not a traditional one, since it was more like a party. There was even singing, dancing and dinner in memory of JR Ridinger.
JR Ridinger and his approach to the entertainment industry
According to Hola, the event was presided over by Loren, JR Ridinger’s widow. In addition, it featured musical performances and emotional moments. Gloria Estefan shared the stage with Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys and other stars during the evening.
JR Ridinger and his family prominent members of Miami society. Being founders of major brands like Market America and Shop.com, they are distinguished by their philanthropy.