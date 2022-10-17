Was Lina Estefan disrespectful?

She took selfies with KIm Kardashian at a funeral.

She shared them on social media.

Recently, renowned Miami businessman JR Ridinger’s funeral was held. It was attended by many show business personalities. But something particular attracted people’s attention — Lili Estefan’s daughter Lina, took selfies with Kim Kardashian at JR Ridinger’s funeral. Was it disrespectful?

The ‘Celebration of the Life of JR Ridinger’ was attended by many family members, colleagues and friends from the entertainment industry who gathered at the Faena Forum on October 8, in Miami Beach, Florida, to say goodbye.

Celebrities gathered to say goodbye to JR Ridinger

Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Alicia Keys, Kim Kardashian and Alejandro Sanz paid tribute to the renowned businessman, passed away on August 30 at the age of 63 due to a pulmonary embolism.

Likewise, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, as well as their niece Lili Estefan, who was accompanied by her daughter Lina Luaces, were part of the emotional farewell. However, Lili Estefan’s daughter “astonished” everyone.