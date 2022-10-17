Shakira worries fans by looking sadder than ever on social media

Fans worry about Shakira’s sad Instagram posts.

Shakira has had some of the most difficult months of her life after filing for divorce from Gerard Piqué. The couple was one of the most beloved in show business but, since they went their separate ways, the public has mostly sided with Shakira.

In an intelligent marketing maneuver, Shakira has posted several enigmatic messages on her social networks that have sparked speculation and expectations from her fans and followers. Some say that they are aimed at Gerard Piqué.

Now Shakira has published a clip of her new single Monotonia, which is a duet with Ozuna. She posted fragments of the lyrics little by little in different social media posts, which only increased the expectations for Gerard Piqué’s ex.

“It was not your fault, nor was it mine, it was the fault of monotony, I never said anything but it hurt me, I knew this would happen. This is going to be a world hit.” “Just hearing that I already know who is going to hurt.” “I already saw myself sad even if I am not, singing this song,” were some of the lyrics.