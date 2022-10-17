Shakira worries fans by looking sadder than ever on social media
Shakira has had some of the most difficult months of her life after filing for divorce from Gerard Piqué. The couple was one of the most beloved in show business but, since they went their separate ways, the public has mostly sided with Shakira.
In an intelligent marketing maneuver, Shakira has posted several enigmatic messages on her social networks that have sparked speculation and expectations from her fans and followers. Some say that they are aimed at Gerard Piqué.
Shakira looks very sad!
Now Shakira has published a clip of her new single Monotonia, which is a duet with Ozuna. She posted fragments of the lyrics little by little in different social media posts, which only increased the expectations for Gerard Piqué’s ex.
“It was not your fault, nor was it mine, it was the fault of monotony, I never said anything but it hurt me, I knew this would happen. This is going to be a world hit.” “Just hearing that I already know who is going to hurt.” “I already saw myself sad even if I am not, singing this song,” were some of the lyrics.
Fans are excited for Shakira’s return
As the posts were shared, the suspense increased because it turns out that she was preparing something. Now we know that it is a new single she is releasing with Ozuna. At first it was believed that she was trying to send a hint to her ex.
Some of her followers understood right away that it was new music. Their emotion was apparent in the comments on the videos and images she shared. Now we know that they are fragments from her latest collaboration.
What’s wrong with Shakira?
On Instagram, Shakira has posted a home video of herself in black and white singing a fragment of what will become one of the most listened to songs of her career. It will also become one of the most anticipated as it is the first after Piqué.
Her nails are the only pop of color, which are a very striking green. With dull eyes, Shakira sang for her fans, who were quick to react to the images. Some have been concerned. WATCH VIDEO HERE.
Shakira’s fans are concerned
Some of her fans told her to stop crying over Piqué because he’s not worth it. “Let’s see Shakira, it is enough crying. Raise your head and continue to shine. Don’t cry for a man who is not worth it.”
Others said that the Colombian singer looked very sad: “She is sad.” “Your very sad little eyes, time heals everything, cheer up.” “Your beautiful eyes, sad but always shining.” “I adore you with all my being. “My soul vibrates.” “My heart breaks seeing her like this.”