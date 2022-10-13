Did Shakira find out that her children spent time with Piqué’s girlfriend?

The Colombian singer looked devastated while grocery shopping.

Piqué destroyed Shakira and she plans revenge.

It’s been a tough few months for Shakira since the announcement of her divorce from Piqué because of his infidelity with Clara Chía. Her father has also been in ill health after a spectacular fall, but the last straw was the fact that the footballer’s new girlfriend has already spent time with their children.

Lately Shakira has posted messages on social media that seem to point to what the singer is going through as a result of her divorce from Piqué, with whom she still has communication about custody of their children. She wants to move away from Spain and the footballer doesn’t, so negotiations between the two continue.

Shakira is still very hurt by what Piqué did

“It was not your fault, nor was it my fault, it was the fault of the monotony,” reads a series of posts that Shakira has shared on Instagram for several days while the media shows her ex Piqué walking around the streets of Spain and France, showing off his love for the young Clara Chía, who is practically half Shakira’s age

Photos of Clara Chía were leaked where she looks very happy in a field with Shakira and Piqué’s children. This sparked indignation among Shakira’s fans who think that the footballer should not allow the young woman to spend time with Milan and Sasha. Now there’s a video of Shakira looking devastated while grocery shopping.