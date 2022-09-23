Impressive images of the earthquake in Michoacán
Awesome images that frightened millions of people after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that shook twelve western states on Thursday, including Michoacán and central Mexico, were shared recently. The quake left at least two dead, according to outlets such as La Verdad, El Heraldo, Milenio and the AP.
The quake occurred three days after a 7.6 magnitude quake hit 12 of the country’s 32 states and left two dead in the western state of Colima. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at 1:16 local time (0616 GMT) with an epicenter between the states of Michoacán and Colima, at a depth of 24.1 kilometers.
AWESOME EXPLOSION
The Coordinación Nacional de Protección Civil reported on its Twitter account that the earthquake was felt in the states of Michoacán, Colima, Jalisco, Guerrero, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, México, Morelos, Oaxaca, Puebla, Tlaxcala and Mexico City, where no damage was reported. The mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, said in a message on Twitter that a woman died after hitting her head when she fell down the stairs at her home.
Likewise, the Secretariat of Citizen Security of the Mexican capital reported that a man died of a heart attack after the earthquake. Many residents of Mexico City took to the streets in the middle of the night after hearing the seismic alert and took the opportunity to record the movement of buildings, transformer explosion, and blue lights in the sky. To see the video click here.
Buildings shake
At the beginning of the week, a strong earthquake was registered that was the third recorded on September 19. The earthquakes of 2017 and this year also occurred shortly after the annual drill that is carried out every September to commemorate the devastating 1985 tremor, which killed about 9,500 people.
Impressive images of a transformer that exploded in Mexico City began to circulate on social media, as well as the way in which a building wobbles as if it were jelly. The images sparked fear among nearby residents in the Doctores neighborhood, so people immediately left their houses. To see the video click here.
BLUE LIGHTS IN THE SKY
Likewise, residents of various parts of the country reported the explosion of transformers that left them without electricity for several hours, and even the Comisión Federal de Electricidad itself confirmed, through a statement on social media, that there were effects on the distribution of the service in various areas.
In his statement, he reported that more than 312, 533 customers in Mexico City and the State of Mexico and explained that those more than 300,000 customers means 3.52 percent of the more than 8.8 million in both places. To see the video click here.
DUA LIPA TAKES SHELTER
Even the popular singer Dua Lipa, who was giving a concert in Mexico City at the Foro Sol, had to be protected by her security personnel and that of the place, since the tremor was felt strongly in several states and brought back memories of other devastating earthquakes.
Several of the singer's fans took advantage of the moment to record the face of the artist who was surrounded by security. She was looking nervous and waiting for instructions to return to the stage or leave it, as thousands of people attended to the concert. To see the video click here.