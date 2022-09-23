Impressive images of the earthquake in Michoacán and several other states.

People report seeing blue lights in the sky.

A famous singer took shelter during a concert.

Awesome images that frightened millions of people after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that shook twelve western states on Thursday, including Michoacán and central Mexico, were shared recently. The quake left at least two dead, according to outlets such as La Verdad, El Heraldo, Milenio and the AP.

The quake occurred three days after a 7.6 magnitude quake hit 12 of the country’s 32 states and left two dead in the western state of Colima. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at 1:16 local time (0616 GMT) with an epicenter between the states of Michoacán and Colima, at a depth of 24.1 kilometers.

AWESOME EXPLOSION

The Coordinación Nacional de Protección Civil reported on its Twitter account that the earthquake was felt in the states of Michoacán, Colima, Jalisco, Guerrero, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, México, Morelos, Oaxaca, Puebla, Tlaxcala and Mexico City, where no damage was reported. The mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, said in a message on Twitter that a woman died after hitting her head when she fell down the stairs at her home.

Likewise, the Secretariat of Citizen Security of the Mexican capital reported that a man died of a heart attack after the earthquake. Many residents of Mexico City took to the streets in the middle of the night after hearing the seismic alert and took the opportunity to record the movement of buildings, transformer explosion, and blue lights in the sky. To see the video click here.