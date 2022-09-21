Terrifying videos of the September 19 earthquake in Mexico

There was a powerful earthquake in Mexico.

Users shared terrifying images on social media. In the midst of the anniversaries of two of the most terrifying earthquakes in Mexico, Mexicans once again experience an earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale, which caused panic among its residents. On the afternoon of Monday, September 19, at 1:05 p.m., the national seismologist warned about the telluric movement that was developing. After the earthquake, internet users shared their experiences on social networks and said that the drill, which took place a little less than an hour before the earthquake, helped them to remain calm in the face of the emergency. EARTHQUAKE CAUSES PANIC IN MEXICO An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 on the Richter scale shook central Mexico on Monday. There was one fatality. It occurred on anniversary of the earthquakes in 1985 and 2017, considered the two most destructive in recent history in the country, according to EFE. After the earthquake, Mexicans did not hesitate to send images about their terrifying experience on social media, using the hashtags Mexico and Earthquake. In the videos, the users shared their experiences and described what was happening.

What did the cameras capture? In one of the videos, the person who recorded was somewhere in Mexico City and showed how the buildings began to move violently while the earthquake developed. In the background, the seismic alert that frightened people living on the outskirts of the city is heard. The images shared on Twitter show how the building moves from one side to the other while people remain in a secure area to avoid getting hurt. The clip lasts a couple of seconds, but it shows the intensity of the quake.

In Michoacan? The epicenter was recorded in Coalcomán, Michoacán and they highlighted that the quake was stronger there. Through social media, people shared their experience and the powerful images depict that chaos and panic reigned. A video at the ‘Vilmar’ Dental Clinic, located in Michoacán, shows the start of the earthquake. The clip gives indications of how the telluric movement developed and how each piece of the dental office moved.

No control? Another of the images that made an impact was the shot by a person who was in Michoacán and shows how the trucks and trees moved strongly from side to side while a dog fled. In the clip, the strength of the 7.7 earthquake can be seen. Internet users were quick to comment. “Poor little dog, I would have liked to lift him up so he wouldn’t be afraid.” “Holy God!” “I hope everyone is fine and poor little dogs, where do the poor run?” are some of the comments on social media. Filed Under: Videos earthquake 19 September

A good deed? The video of a person distributing white bread — bolillo — among his neighbors, has won over the public due to his generosity. In Mexico, there is a popular belief that when a person suffers from a scare “he should eat hard bolillo”. TO WATCH VIDEOS CLICK HERE, HERE and HERE In the clip, a man is shown carrying an aluminum tray as he approaches various people and offers bread after the earthquake. Internet users have expressed their affection and praise the good deed that quickly went viral on social media. Filed Under: Videos earthquake 19 September