Teen swallows a squeaky dog toy and goes viral on TikTok

The hilarious video has 20 million views and 5 million likes.

Fortunately, the 13-year-old’s life was not in danger.

The teen got lots of new followers after sharing his squeaky story on TikTok.

It’s very common to viral on social media these days. There are so many ways to do it and some are stranger than than others. What @brownjonathan33 did is something you probably haven’t seen before. A 13-year-old went viral on TikTok by sharing the consequences after he swallowed a dog toy.

The video quickly went viral on TikTok and generated all kinds of reactions. Jonathan Serrano accidentally swallowed a dog toy while horsing around. As a result, whenever he tried to inhale or even laugh, the toy squeaked from inside him.