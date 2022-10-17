Teen swallows a squeaky dog toy and goes viral on TikTok
Hilarious video of a teen who swallowed a squeaky dog toy. Luckily, the 13-year-old's life was not in danger.
- The hilarious video has 20 million views and 5 million likes.
- Fortunately, the 13-year-old's life was not in danger.
- The teen got lots of new followers after sharing his squeaky story on TikTok.
It’s very common to viral on social media these days. There are so many ways to do it and some are stranger than than others. What @brownjonathan33 did is something you probably haven’t seen before. A 13-year-old went viral on TikTok by sharing the consequences after he swallowed a dog toy.
The video quickly went viral on TikTok and generated all kinds of reactions. Jonathan Serrano accidentally swallowed a dog toy while horsing around. As a result, whenever he tried to inhale or even laugh, the toy squeaked from inside him.
Although the young man says that it was an accident, the one thing that is certain is that he managed to get a lot of attention thanks to the video that was posted on his TikTok account @brownjonathan33. In just a couple of days, he has gained more than 70,000 followers.
This was a new way to get known on social media, with all the challenges that are constantly popping up on platforms. Of course, you definitely shouldn’t try something dangerous like this on purpose just to get followers.