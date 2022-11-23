A young woman is crushed to death after falling into a potato chipper

A young woman dies after being crushed by a potato chipper.

Her mother shares a painful message.

Investigations begin after the tragic accident that took Rafaela Alves dos Santos’ life. Tragedies and unexpected events continue to occur too often. Without a doubt, this year, which seemed to be better than 2021, has also brought its great surprises and not only celebrities have gone through difficult times. A terrifying and unimaginable incident occurred recently, where a young woman lost her life in the most surprising and chilling way. Rafaela Alves dos Santos was killed in a factory accident. the 24-year-old was also a nursing student. A young woman is crushed to death in a potato chipper According to reports, the nurse trainee was crushed to death after falling into a potato chipper and the machine mysteriously turned on. This occurred in a factory in Brazil. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Rafaela Alves Dos Santos. The Sun reported that the young woman was doing her shift during the early hours of Thursday, November 17, when the accident happened in a matter of seconds The factory where the incident occurred is called Bem Brasil Alimentos.

The victim was identified as Rafaela Alves Dos Santos According to reports, Rafaela was working when she suddenly fell on the conveyor belt of the machine, which was designed to transport potatoes to cut them into chips. Although the machine was off, it turned on suddenly as Rafaela fell. The 24-year-old was flung to her death at high speed after falling onto the conveyor belt and being thrown into the motor of the potato chip machine. One of her coworkers was in shock after witnessing what happened.

A coworker witnessed the horrifying accident The terrified coworker watched helplessly as Rafaela Alves Dos Santos, the 24-year-old girl who was also a nursing trainee, suffered devastating head injuries before being crushed to death by the industrial potato chopper. Other workers were baffled as to why the machine suddenly turned on and dragged the employee to her death. The 24-year-old had previously trained as a nursing technician before moving to Perdizes, Brazil last May.

Rafaela's devastated mother shared a painful message Carla Cristina Dias Alves, Rafaela's mother, said that she had moved with her older sister and two cousins ​​in search of a better life. "She was going for her future, she was going for her dreams, to work in her field and to take care of myself. Rafaela was my love. My other daughters were jealous because we had a very extraordinary connection." "She was an affectionate girl, self-confident, who loved to dress up, buy shoes, clothes, perfume. She every morning she would send me a text message: 'Good morning, my love.' Today I have not said good morning to her," she added. Her mother claimed that she learned of her daughter's tragic death through news reports.

Authorities are investigating the accident The nurse trainee had been hired to work at the Bem Brasil Alimentos factory by an external company. A spokesperson for the company said, "Bem Brasil regrets the death of an employee of a contracted third-party company, which provides services to Bem Brasil in the municipality of Perdizes/MG. Following its workplace safety policy, Bem Brasil has already started the investigation process of the cause together with the competent authorities." Rafaela was buried in her hometown on Saturday, November 19. With information from The Sun, and Daily Nation Pakistan.